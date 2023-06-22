Polygon (MATIC) Named by TIME as One of Most Influential Companies

Thu, 06/22/2023 - 08:00
Tomiwabold Olajide
Polygon included on TIME's list of 100 most influential companies
Polygon Labs has shared the exciting news that it was included on TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023.

TIME, renowned for its annual "TIME 100" list, which highlights the most influential people globally, has expanded its scope to include companies that are making substantial contributions to various sectors.

In the 2023 edition of the list, Polygon finds itself among the notable names, solidifying its position as a transformative force within the digital asset sector.

This acknowledgment serves as a testament to Polygon's growth and its impact on the blockchain industry.

Polygon (MATIC) Sees 742% Surge in Big Moves as Whales React to New Development

This is because, over the past 18 months, Polygon Labs says it has released the fastest ZK proving system in the industry and launched the only EVM-equivalent zkEVM on the mainnet.

In the previous week, Polygon 2.0, a vision for unlimited scalability and unified liquidity powered by ZK technology, was launched. Polygon 2.0 represents a huge step forward for the Polygon ecosystem. A core part of the Polygon 2.0 vision is that every Polygon chain should be a ZK L2.

Polygon launches proposal for  Polygon POS upgrade

Polygon reveals that a proposal has been published to upgrade Polygon PoS to a zkEVM Validium, a first-of-its-kind, decentralized ZK Layer 2. This represents a major milestone for the Polygon ecosystem, as it would enable Polygon PoS to become a core part of the Polygon 2.0 ecosystem.

As a zkEVM Validium, Polygon PoS would inherit Ethereum's unmatched security while preserving low fees and high scalability.

If the proposal passes, Polygon PoS, $2 billion in assets, millions of users and thousands of apps would migrate to this technology in an upgrade that might go live on the mainnet by the end of Q1, 2024.

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

