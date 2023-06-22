Polygon (MATIC) Named by TIME as One of Most Influential Companies

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Polygon Labs has shared the exciting news that it was included on TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023.

TIME, renowned for its annual "TIME 100" list, which highlights the most influential people globally, has expanded its scope to include companies that are making substantial contributions to various sectors.

Polygon Labs was included on @TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. We are incredibly proud & want to share this moment with you.



The value layer of the internet is coming, and it’s time for the community to shine.#TIME100Companieshttps://t.co/1u3ytKqpdE pic.twitter.com/Vf6UqiRcka — Polygon (Labs) (@0xPolygonLabs) June 21, 2023

In the 2023 edition of the list, Polygon finds itself among the notable names, solidifying its position as a transformative force within the digital asset sector.

This acknowledgment serves as a testament to Polygon's growth and its impact on the blockchain industry.

This is because, over the past 18 months, Polygon Labs says it has released the fastest ZK proving system in the industry and launched the only EVM-equivalent zkEVM on the mainnet.

In the previous week, Polygon 2.0, a vision for unlimited scalability and unified liquidity powered by ZK technology, was launched. Polygon 2.0 represents a huge step forward for the Polygon ecosystem. A core part of the Polygon 2.0 vision is that every Polygon chain should be a ZK L2.

Polygon launches proposal for Polygon POS upgrade

Polygon reveals that a proposal has been published to upgrade Polygon PoS to a zkEVM Validium, a first-of-its-kind, decentralized ZK Layer 2. This represents a major milestone for the Polygon ecosystem, as it would enable Polygon PoS to become a core part of the Polygon 2.0 ecosystem.

3/ The chain would continue to be operated by the existing $MATIC-staked validators, who would then be running a first-of-its-kind, decentralized sequencer, and data availability network.



If the proposal is accepted, the upgrade could go live on mainnet by the end of Q1 2024. — Polygon (Labs) (@0xPolygonLabs) June 20, 2023

As a zkEVM Validium, Polygon PoS would inherit Ethereum's unmatched security while preserving low fees and high scalability.

If the proposal passes, Polygon PoS, $2 billion in assets, millions of users and thousands of apps would migrate to this technology in an upgrade that might go live on the mainnet by the end of Q1, 2024.