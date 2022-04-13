Polygon-based Blast Royale (BLST) Completes Seed Funding with $5 Million Raised

Play-to-earn innovator First Light Games shares details of latest funding round of its flagship product, Blast Royale (BLST)

Based on the fastest EVM-compatible blockchain, Polygon (MATIC), Blast Royale (BLST)—an NFT-centric GameFi by First Light Games—has just completed another funding round.

Blast Royale secures $5 million, Animoca Brands and Mechanism Capital led the round

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Blast Royale (BLST) on-chain game, its seed funding round has concluded successfully.



A total of $5,000,000 is secured from a clutch of high-profile venture capitalists, including the likes of Dragonfly Capital, DeFiance Capital, Play Ventures Future Fund, Double Peak, Polygon, C² Ventures, Morningstar Ventures, DWeb3, Merit Circle, Ancient 8 and AvocadoDAO.

Venture investing heavyweights Animoca Brands and Mechanism Capital led the round. Also, the round yielded contributions from reputable angel investors Santiago R Santos and Nick Chong.

Neil McFarland, CEO of First Light Games, is sure that with fresh funds, his flagship products are ready to accomplish all milestones specified in its roadmap:

We are thrilled to have such strong backing from some of the most influential investors in blockchain gaming. All of our partners share our vision for making Blast Royale one of the best gaming titles, providing compelling, fun gameplay and creating a Battle Royale game suitable for the Web3 generation.

The next phase of Blast Royale's development will include technical upgrades, community expansion and a new massive hiring campaign aimed at top professionals in Web3 and crypto.

Global launch scheduled for Q3, 2022

Yat Siu, the executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, is excited by the participation of his team in the latest Blast Royale round:

We are very impressed with the high quality of gameplay in Blast Royale. Given the progress so far and the First Light Games team's strong pedigree of several iconic hit games, we believe that Blast Royale will be an appealing and compelling metaverse entry for a new generation of gamers.

By the end of Q2, 2022, the platform is going to unveil its testnet: users will be able to equip their characters with NFTs and take part in Battle Royales, where they can earn "Craft Spice" to advance their gear.

The game's economics is based on a dual token design with Blast (BLST) as the primary token and Craft Spice (CS) as an in-game play-and-earn token of the Blast Royale Metaverse.

As such, the protocol is firing on all cylinders toward the mainnet launch expected by the end of Q3, 2022.