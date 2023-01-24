Polkadot (DOT) Records 5% Growth, Top Reasons Pushing Price Up

Tue, 01/24/2023 - 08:04
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Polkadot (DOT) just zoomed 5% to trade close to its 90-day high price
Polkadot (DOT) Records 5% Growth, Top Reasons Pushing Price Up
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Polkadot (DOT) can be said to be having a fulfilling day as its price has shot up by 5.21% over the past 24 hours at the time of writing, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Despite being one of the mega-cap digital currencies, the volatility of Polkadot has not really placed it on the radar of crypto enthusiasts for the better part of the year, a trend that may be just about to change.

The Polkadot token has maintained 12.37% growth over the trailing seven-day period in what appears to be a boost from its impressive parachain activity.

In a recent update shared by the protocol, the new parachain slot winner, SubSocial Chain — a blockchain network that serves as the architecture for the social networks of the future, has unveiled its plans to move its protocol from the Kusama network to Polkadot.

Besidesthe  plans of SubSocial, other protocols in the Polkadot ecosystem also recorded unique growth leaps that are helping to bootstrap renewed interest in DOT. Manta Network announced the launch of MantaPay testnet v3, an upgrade that helps reassert network privacy, among other features.

Related
Polkadot (DOT) Active Accounts Number Jumps by 300% in Two Weeks

Is Polkadot on track for sustained price growth?

With the current growth, the coin is now trading at a price of $6.62, and atop a market cap of $7.67 billion. While Polkadot has dropped from the top 10 of coins by market-cap ranking, it has stayed relatively more resilient than the majority of its peers.

Trading at 87.95% from its all-time high (ATH) of $55, Polkadot's recent gains have inspired important questions in the minds of most holders. These questions surround whether the coin's latest ecosystem activities are enough to drive sustained price growth across the board.

With the current push, immediate expectations surfaced that DOT has fully revived with the coin breaching its 90-day high of $7.40.

#Polkadot (DOT) News
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image This CEO Claims Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Pyramid Scheme
01/24/2023 - 09:30
This CEO Claims Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Pyramid Scheme
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 'Big Short' Hero Michael Burry Shares Important Warning About Markets
01/24/2023 - 08:40
'Big Short' Hero Michael Burry Shares Important Warning About Markets
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Jim Cramer Pours Cold Water on Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Gains
01/24/2023 - 06:23
Jim Cramer Pours Cold Water on Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Gains
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya