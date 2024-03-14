Advertisement
AD

Pioneering Quantum-Resistant Cybersecurity: EU's Strategic Move With QANplatform

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
EU country adopts QANplatform's quantum-resistant technology, setting precedent in public sector cybersecurity against quantum computing threats
Thu, 14/03/2024 - 17:00
Pioneering Quantum-Resistant Cybersecurity: EU's Strategic Move With QANplatform
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

An undisclosed EU nation has embraced QANplatform's cutting-edge quantum-resistant technology, the first within the European Union's public sector. This pioneering initiative aims to shield governmental cyber infrastructure from the burgeoning threat posed by quantum computing advancements.

Advertisement

The announcement, originating from Zug, Switzerland, underscores the collaboration between QANplatform and its intellectual property holding entity, managed by CEO Patrick Storchenegger and CTO Johann Polecsak, co-founder of QANplatform. Together, they are at the forefront of developing post-quantum cybersecurity (PQC) solutions anchored in the QAN blockchain platform's inherent quantum-resistant capabilities.

This strategic alliance is in alignment with the recommendations from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) concerning quantum-resistant frameworks. The focus is on weaving these PQC solutions seamlessly into enterprise software, marking a significant step forward in the evolution of cybersecurity measures.

Patrick Storchenegger expressed his pride in the successful incorporation of QANplatform's technology, now a critical layer in the partner's software, bolstering the country's cybersecurity infrastructure. This integration not only enhances the nation's strategic positioning in the digital realm but also equips it to navigate the challenges posed by the quantum computing era.

Johann Polecsak highlighted the urgency of staying ahead in cybersecurity, especially against the backdrop of the "Store now, decrypt later" paradigm. This scenario alludes to a future where quantum computers could potentially decrypt currently secure data, rendering today's security algorithms obsolete. QANplatform's inception with quantum resistance at its core is a proactive response to this looming cybersecurity challenge.

Due to national security considerations, the specific EU country and the details of the technology's application remain undisclosed. However, this development marks a significant milestone in the global race toward quantum-resilient cybersecurity solutions, setting a precedent for other nations to follow in safeguarding their digital infrastructures against the quantum computing era's challenges.

#Blockchain News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
2024/03/14 17:02
Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP ETF Might Be on Horizon, Per This Hint; Elon Musk's Shocking AI Prediction Stuns Community, SHIB Emerges as Meme Coin Leader: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/03/14 17:02
XRP ETF Might Be on Horizon, Per This Hint; Elon Musk's Shocking AI Prediction Stuns Community, SHIB Emerges as Meme Coin Leader: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image XRP Ledger Hits New Interoperability Milestone: Details
2024/03/14 17:02
XRP Ledger Hits New Interoperability Milestone: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Ankr Bolsters Web3 with Expansion of DePIN Network and Introduction of New Partners
From Past to Present: The Evolution of Prague Gaming & TECH Summit
Taki Games & Genopets Accelerate Mainstream Adoption Of Web3 On Solana With “Genopets Match”
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
XRP ETF Might Be on Horizon, Per This Hint; Elon Musk's Shocking AI Prediction Stuns Community, SHIB Emerges as Meme Coin Leader: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
XRP Ledger Hits New Interoperability Milestone: Details
Show all