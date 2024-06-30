Advertisement
AD

    Peter Thiel: Most of Bitcoin (BTC) Value Has Been Extracted

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Ex-Paypal executive provides us with gloomy outlook for Bitcoin
    Sun, 30/06/2024 - 10:47
    Peter Thiel: Most of Bitcoin (BTC) Value Has Been Extracted
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Billionaire investor Peter Thiel recently discussed his opinions on the current state of Bitcoin, arguing that a large portion of its potential value has already been reached.

    Advertisement

    According to Thiel, there will not be any significant price increases for Bitcoin from where it is at the moment. He said he does not think Bitcoin would go up dramatically from here, expressing his opinion that the significant price increases for Bitcoin might be over.

    Related
    Sun, 06/30/2024 - 07:48
    Ripple's Top Lawyer Celebrates Another SEC Loss
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Peter Thiel: Most of Bitcoin (BTC) Value Has Been Extracted
    Ripple's Top Lawyer Celebrates Another SEC Loss
    Peter Schiff Has Some Bad News for Bitcoin ETF Investors
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Calls Bitcoin Fast Track Investment, Here’s What He Means

    Thiel expressed his regret for not having purchased more Bitcoin sooner and his skepticism regarding the cryptocurrency's future, especially in light of the emergence of decentralized computing. In addition, he brought up the FBI's preference for criminals to use Bitcoin instead of fiat money like $100 bills, underscoring the ability to trace the digital gold.

    Related
    Sun, 06/30/2024 - 09:35
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 243% Yet SHIB Price Not Moving
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Thiel claims that this makes it even harder for Bitcoin to gain traction as a mainstream financial asset. Thiel made an important observation when he said he thought big financial firms like BlackRock and its CEO Larry Fink had appropriated Bitcoin.

    While the institutional involvement gave Bitcoin legitimacy, it is possible that it diverged from its original cypherpunk ideals of financial autonomy and decentralization. According to Thiel, the revolutionary decentralized nature of Bitcoin may be losing its initial appeal.

    Remarking that traditional financial institutions have undermined Bitcoin's potential as a revolutionary financial technology, he expressed less faith in the cryptocurrency's ability to play a significant role in a decentralized future.

    Thiel acknowledged the volatility of Bitcoin and its possibility for some upward movement in spite of this. While there may still be opportunities for gains, they come with significant risks. It can still go up some, but it will be a volatile bumpy ride, he said.

    #Bitcoin #Peter Thiel
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Advertisement
    related image Solana Just Dethroned Ethereum in This Key Metric
    Jun 30, 2024 - 10:41
    Solana Just Dethroned Ethereum in This Key Metric
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ethereum Records Lowest Gas Prices Since 2016
    Jun 30, 2024 - 10:41
    Ethereum Records Lowest Gas Prices Since 2016
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shiba Inu Skyrockets 243% Yet SHIB Price Not Moving
    Jun 30, 2024 - 10:41
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 243% Yet SHIB Price Not Moving
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Achieves Major Milestones and Expands Global Presence in H1 2024
    Darkside of the force Presale
    Revolutionizing Tech: Universal Tech Expo 2024 Ignites Innovation in the Heart of Southeast Asia
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Thiel: Most of Bitcoin (BTC) Value Has Been Extracted
    Solana Just Dethroned Ethereum in This Key Metric
    Ethereum Records Lowest Gas Prices Since 2016
    Show all