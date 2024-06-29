Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 29

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is there chance to see local rise of Bitcoin (BTC) soon?
    Sat, 29/06/2024 - 15:08
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers remain weak at the start of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 0.66% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is trying to break the local resistance level of $61,128. If that happens, the upward move may continue to the $61,500 area.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's slight rise, the overall technical picture on the daily time frame remains bearish. At the moment, one should pay attention to the vital zone of $60,000. 

    If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a support breakout, followed by a test of $58,000.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle closure. If it happens far from $59,112, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $62,000 area soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $61,062 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

