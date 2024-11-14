    PEPE RSI Flashes Imminent Reversal

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    PEPE has recorded massive overbuying, with possible correction soon
    Thu, 14/11/2024 - 15:09
    PEPE RSI Flashes Imminent Reversal
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Pepe Coin (PEPE), a popular Ethereum-based meme coin, continues its bullish rally amid positive sentiment on the broader market. Despite this momentum, PEPE is showing signs of a potential short-term reversal, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggested.

    What RSI reveals

    The Relative Strength Index is a momentum indicator often used to determine short-term reversal points at the end of each rally. It measures the degree of recent price changes to analyze whether a digital asset is overbought or oversold.

    Related
    Pepe Inching Closer to Flipping Shiba Inu
    Thu, 11/14/2024 - 07:19
    Pepe Inching Closer to Flipping Shiba Inu
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    In the current PEPE case, the meme coin has an RSI reading 87.7, indicating an overbought condition. Generally, an RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition, while a reading of 30 or below shows an oversold condition.

    An overbought situation usually indicates a potential price reversal. However, as other bullish trends indicate, the reversal may only last a short while for PEPE. For instance, the 24-hour trading volume increased by 366.84% to $22.29 billion. This huge spike suggests rising activity, which could fuel more price rallies if sustained.

    The recent momentum has pushed PEPE to trade as the 15th-largest digital asset by market capitalization, valued at $8.8 billion. This value only comes slightly below SUI’s market cap of $9.3 billion. Meanwhile, PEPE’s price has increased by 57.64% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002133. 

    PEPE seeing increasing acceptance

    In a recent development, Robinhood Crypto Europe launched live transfer options for PEPE, expanding the meme coin’s functionality. 

    Related
    Top Meme Coin PEPE Receives Major Boost From Robinhood in Europe
    Mon, 11/04/2024 - 15:43
    Top Meme Coin PEPE Receives Major Boost From Robinhood in Europe
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    This feature lets European users withdraw and deposit PEPE directly on Robinhood's crypto platform. A 1% deposit bonus is also available temporarily to encourage customers to participate in PEPE transactions.

    In another update, Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal confirmed that PEPE is set to go live on Coinbase. This announcement has helped reinforce investors' confidence in PEPE and likely contributed to its latest rally.

    #PEPE
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 14, 2024 - 14:20
    VanEck Claims Bitcoin Rally 'Just Getting Started'
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 14, 2024 - 14:16
    61 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) Breaks One-Year Record Amid Mind-Blowing Rally
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Tectum Partners with CryptoAutos to Advance Real-World Cryptocurrency Payments
    BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) Invests in Prosper’s Native Tokens to Support New Focus on Bitcoin Mining
    From Points to Planes: How M3 Establishes a Sustainable Community Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    PEPE RSI Flashes Imminent Reversal
    VanEck Claims Bitcoin Rally 'Just Getting Started'
    61 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) Breaks One-Year Record Amid Mind-Blowing Rally
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD