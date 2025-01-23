Advertisement
    Pepe (PEPE) Hits 2025 Low: Last Support Level Here

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Pepe at key support level, but it is certainly last resort
    Thu, 23/01/2025 - 14:27
    Pepe is currently trading at about $0.0000147, its lowest level since 2025. Given that the asset is losing momentum and is having trouble retaining investor interest, this represents a notable decline from its November highs. The market is speculating about PEPE's next move after the current price action pulled it below important support levels

    The 200-day EMA is a crucial indicator that is frequently regarded as a boundary between bullish and bearish trends, and PEPE has broken below it. The asset is finding it difficult to find buyers at current prices, which is indicative of a significant change in market sentiment. A lack of desire among investors to accumulate PEPE at these prices is also indicated by the relatively low trading volume. 

    Article image
    PEPE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Key support is located at $0.0000144, where PEPE is currently making an effort to level off. Further declines could result from a breakdown below this level; the next support zone is approximately $0.00012. However, there is immediate resistance at $0.00017 and then a stronger barrier at $0.00020. 

    A decline toward $0.000012 is possible if PEPE is unable to maintain the $0.0000144 support. This situation might be brought on by a persistent lack of interest in purchasing and general market weakness. A sideways trading phase between $0.0000144 and $0.000017 may be initiated by PEPE.

    This would suggest that the current downward trend is pausing while the market looks for fresh catalysts to decide on its next course. The resurgence of buying interest and an attempt to recover higher levels could be indicated by a recovery above $0.000017. To maintain upward momentum, though, would require high volume and optimistic market sentiment.

