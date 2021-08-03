PayPal and Ripple Client Flutterwave Cut Fees for Cross-Border Payments in Africa

PayPal giant and Ripple client Flutterwave are promoting international payments for African merchants and are running big discounts for them
PayPal payments behemoth and Flutterwave—which runs on RippleNet—are cutting off fees for cross-border payments for African merchants as part of a promotion to lure them to sell their goods and services to overseas markets.

PayPal offers discounts to RippleNet clients

Within this promotion, PayPal and Flutterwave are enabling participating merchants to obtain $500 worth of receipts via PayPal free of charge.

In other circumstances, merchants would be charged 4.4 percent plus $0.30 per transaction. This rebate will be active for 60 days and merchants will not pay any fees for their first $500 worth of international payments.

PayPal and Flutterwave partnership

The two companies teamed up back in March to allow Flutterwave's merchant customers in Africa to conduct payments via the "Pay with PayPal" feature.

