Ripple Client Currencyсloud to Build New E-Money Solution within New Big Partnership

News
Tue, 08/03/2021 - 12:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
RippleNet customer Currencycloud, soon to be bought by Visa, intends to create a new e-money solution, BnkPro, in collaboration with global broker FxPro
Ripple Client Currencyсloud to Build New E-Money Solution within New Big Partnership
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

In a fresh press release, Ripple customer Currencycloud has stated that it has inked a partnership deal with FxPro, a top global player on the Forex market.

Together they plan to create new e-money solutions as part of FxPro's new business, BnkPro.

This service will enable a large market segment to gain access to banking-like services by means of a new mobile app.

Multi-currency digital wallet linked to Mastercard

BnkPro will allow users to set up a multi-currency digital wallet that will be linked to a debit card provided by Mastercard. This will enable users to conduct payments and send money overseas via FxPro's cross-border payment corridors, using their multi-currency accounts.

Besides, customers will be able to send, receive and store their money in various currencies, trade and invest in securities and other assets.

Currencycloud's contribution here

The Currencycloud Spark solution will enable the new FxPro service to largely expand its geographic coverage and connect it to new local and transnational payment corridors that will allow its clients to seamlessly work with their funds using multiple currencies.

FxPro Group CEO Charalambos Psimolophitis stated that Currencycloud will help his company to achieve its goals and help BnkPro to become a leader in the market of online payments and money transfers.

Related
Visa to Acquire Ripple Customer Currencycloud

Visa intends to acquire Currencycloud

As reported by U.Today earlier, two weeks ago, international payments giant and card emitter Visa announced that it intends to purchase Currencycloud.

This RippleNet member operates in more than 500 countries and works with over 180 financial institutions and banks.

Visa evaluates the company at a whopping $962,780,000. By acquiring it, Visa plans to enlarge its list of partners, customers and payment rails globally.

#Ripple News #VISA
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Cardano’s ADA to Be Integrated in Blockswap’s “Green” DeFi App
08/03/2021 - 14:04
Cardano’s ADA to Be Integrated in Blockswap’s “Green” DeFi App
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Cross-Chain NFT Platform Unifty Migrates to Decentralized Governance, Announces UNT Token Release
08/03/2021 - 14:00
Cross-Chain NFT Platform Unifty Migrates to Decentralized Governance, Announces UNT Token Release
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Cypherpunk Who Worked with Satoshi Wants to Follow Ethereum's Path
08/03/2021 - 13:01
Cypherpunk Who Worked with Satoshi Wants to Follow Ethereum's Path
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya