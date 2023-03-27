PawZone (PAW) Price Soars 5,000% Hours After Launch, Other Milestones Reached Too

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

PawZone is a Shibarium-based NFT marketplace that took roughly a year to build and it has finally been launched, according to a recently published Medium article. Since then, a recent tweet from the official handle says, the price of the project’s native token PAW has soared by 5,000 percent, the market cap jumped over $30 million and the locked liquidity has gone well over $3 million.

In the last 10 hours $PAW managed to gain more than 5,000%, reach a market cap of over $30 million, and contain locked liquidity above $3 million. We are here for the long run to benefit #Shibarium and our community understands that. This is just the beginning. — PAW (@PawZoneToken) March 27, 2023

On March 26, the PAW trading was launched on the ShibaSwap dex.

It should be noted that this is not the only meme coin trading under this ticker. Before PawZone launched, a native PAW token was launched by PawSwap decentralized multi-chain exchange that intends to connect with Shibarium and build on it.

The founder of PawZone, JD, stated earlier this year that he had announced the PAW ticker more than a year ago when he and his team began building the NFT marketplace. He claims that the creators of PawSwap stole the ticker that was already well-promoted on Crypto Twitter to “steal the fire” that their PAW already had.

At the time of this writing, PawZone’s PAW is changing hands at $0.0000429 with a market capitalization of $21,638,692. That is after a plunge of over 23 percent in the past 24 hours. The token is ranked 2,611 on CoinMarketCap.

PawSwap’s PAW is trading at $0.00000003634, it is ranked 2,652 on the same platform, and its market cap stands at $35,969,373. This meme token was launched in February and since then it has been listed on at least 10 large crypto exchanges, many of which are on the top 30 list.