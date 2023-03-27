XRP Spikes 6% Within Hour, Here's Potential Trigger

XRP up 5.94% in last 24 hours at $0.483

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The price of XRP suddenly jumped 6% as XRP printed three green hourly candles consecutively. At the time of writing, XRP was up 5.94% in the last 24 hours to $0.483 after paring off slight gains.

The token is also up 25.94% weekly. The recent price spike coincides with XRP gaining strength in its Bitcoin pairing. After bottoming out at lows of $0.00001344 against BTC on March 21, XRP steadily climbed against Bitcoin until a critical barrier was reached.

XRP surpassed the key barrier slightly above the MA 50 in its Bitcoin chart as it rose to highs of $0.00001729. XRP is currently a top gainer among the top 10 in daily and weekly gains.

In its USD pairing, XRP broke out of a bull flag pattern. Taken from Friday's lows of $0.414, XRP might be set to mark its third consecutive day of gains as it rallied to highs of $0.4883 at press time.

On the upside, XRP faces a key barrier near $0.50, upon which a successful breach might trigger a rise to $0.548. On the contrary, if XRP enters profit-taking, the cryptocurrency might meet firm support at $0.403 or the daily MA 200.

XRP's positive price performance is also supported by a spike in its social activity and mentions. Per LunarCrush data, XRP ranks among the top trending assets.

In the past week, LunarCrush reported that XRP social engagement jumped 105.9% to 245.57 million, and its mentions increased 26.4% to 80,720.

The optimism surrounding the Ripple-SEC lawsuit, which many believe will soon draw to an end, might be a key factor in the spike in its social mentions and activity.