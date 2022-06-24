Parody Coin Introduces PARO, a New Competitor of IOTA (MIOTA) and Waves (WAVES)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrency has taken the world by storm, especially during the last few years. Cryptocurrencies have become extremely popular due to the ideals of decentralisation they convey, along with potentially outsized gains that caught many investors' attention. As a result, it has become a hot new buzzword in every gathering. Non-Fungible Token (NFT) is the hot cake nowadays in the digital world. The exclusive digital art collection. The NFT marketplace has been growing significantly in the past and continues to do so.

The recent crypto crash has liquidated billions of dollars from the crypto market, and investors are looking for alternative options now.

Parody Coin (PARO) is a presale stage cryptocurrency that features the NFT ecosystem.

Parody Coin (PARO)

Parody Coin (PARO) is a native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency specially designed to make exciting, engaging, and beneficial aspects of NFT markets accessible to everyone. It has the most attractive features like Parody Swap, Parody Bridge and Parody Market. Users can pay fees to easily mint, sell and transfer NFT parodies between wallets on the market. This platform is designed to provide its users with accessible and easy-to-use products that have exceptional utility in NFT and metaverse. In addition, its ecosystem provides a Paroverse. In this digital universe, users generate revenue through the benefits of the NFT marketplace.

Ads

This platform is specially designed to address issues of inaccessibility and high transaction fees faced by users when mining NFTs. One of the main goals is to build decentralised applications where developers can easily design and deploy apps, enriching the community and expanding its footprint to a much larger demographic of blockchain developers.

IOTA (MIOTA)

IOTA has a fundamentally re-engineered distributed ledger technology that is established to improve applications associated with "The Internet of Things (IoT) for devices that rely on internet connectivity. This platform comes to combat the inefficiencies of the current blockchain model by introducing some new ways of performing transactions through a peer-to-peer system, called a Tangle.

It will work to enable a growing machine economy by powering all machine-to-machine payments, which will need to enable and support the Internet of Things. IOTA (MIOTA) is designed to accommodate devices such as sensors that operate in low-energy environments.

With this platform, there will be no need to pay for gas or reward miners to complete transactions. Instead, it will work to build a growing machine economy by powering all machine-to-machine payments which are needed to enable and support the Internet of Things.

Waves (WAVES)

Waves is a multi-purpose blockchain that supports several use cases, including smart contracts and decentralised applications (dApps). It aims for mass adoption of blockchain on a global scale. The key idea behind Waves (WAVES) is to process asset transfer and tokenization. In addition, wave Blockchain has evolved to support smart contracts and Decentralised Applications (dApps). Waves aim to simplify the user experience of crypto enthusiasts and investors and to scale blockchain technology globally. It uses interphases to deliver the most smooth user experience possible.

The blockchain is designed in two layers, Core Layer and External Layer. The Core layer is centralised and contains "full nodes" that record all the transactions. The External Layer is decentralised and only records recent transactions passed to full nodes with registration.

If there is a mismatch between transaction histories, the Waves blockchain briefly forks until the correct version can be found. It allows users to create their token with the wallet and change it through a decentralised exchange. It is one of the unique features of Waves (WAVE).

Final Verdict

Parody Coin (PARO) looks unusual as it has the potential to revitalise the NFT marketplace. Waves (WAVE) is a semi-centralized exchange that results in scalability issues. However, many decentralised exchanges will already surpass Waves (WAVE). Similarly, the coordinator node of IOTA (MIOTA) makes the network centralised, and it is already facing data breach issues.

For more Parody Coin (PARO) info, visit:

Presale: https://presale.parodycoin.io/register

Website: https://parodycoin.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/PARODYCOIN_OFFICIAL