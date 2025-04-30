Advertisement
    P2P.org Becomes TRON Super Representative Validator, Advances TRX Staking

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 30/04/2025 - 15:59
    Welcome P2P.org, dominant validation ecosystem for numerous proof of stake and delegated proof-of-stake blockchains
    P2P.org, a major validation and staking provider for the participants of multiple blockchain networks, is now officially a TRON super representative validator. With this announcement, the net number of blockchains supported by P2P.org exceeds 40.

    P2P.org becomes TRON super representative

    According to the official statement by its team, P2P.org, a provider of staking and validation infrastructure for the largest PoS and DPoS blockchains, has secured the status of TRON super representative validator. P2P.org becomes one of the 27 most influential validators protecting the integrity of the TRON blockchain.

    TRON's super representatives are elected validators forming the backbone of the network's DPoS consensus by producing blocks every three seconds, validating transactions, voting on governance decisions and sharing block rewards with their voters.

    As a newly elected super representative, P2P.org will both strengthen TRON's infrastructure and create pathways for institutions to access staking rewards on the network.

    Alex Esin, CEO at P2P.org, stresses the importance of this milestone for the progress of P2P.org's offering for the institutional segment:

    Becoming a TRON Super Representative Validator represents a significant advancement in our validator portfolio. This expansion strengthens our position across more than 40 networks and creates valuable new opportunities for our institutional partners to optimize their TRX holdings with industry-leading staking solutions.

    As covered by U.Today previously, in March-April 2025, P2P.org scored partnerships with large-scale cryptocurrency custody providers Colossus Digital and Copper.

    Unmatched TRX staking opportunities for institutional players

    Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson for the TRON DAO, welcomes a new super representative to the TRX community:

    With its scalability and minimal transaction costs, TRON has become the blockchain of choice for an increasing number of DeFi platforms focused on institutional adoption. As the builders of a thriving ecosystem with hundreds of institutional clients, we are thrilled to welcome P2P.org as a Super Representative.

    P2P.org stands at the forefront of institutional staking, transforming digital asset participation through its pioneering "Staking-as-a-Business" approach. 

    With over $10 billion in staked and restaked assets spread across more than 40 blockchains, P2P.org has built a thriving ecosystem that serves over 90,000 delegators and hundreds of institutional clients.

