    Optimism (OP) Goes Live on Robinhood, But There's a Catch

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Can Optimism (OP) bounce back on Robinhood listing?
    Wed, 3/04/2024 - 14:47
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    There is a new development for cryptocurrency traders as Optimism (OP) has been listed for trading on the Robinhood Crypto platform.

    Robinhood expansion

    According to the official announcement from Robinhood Crypto, the listing comes with a catch, as it is only available to users in select European Union (EU) jurisdictions.

    The exchange’s announcement to list Optimism came with a twist, owing to the rare expansion to the European market.

    With Optimism now live on Robinhood Crypto, users have the opportunity to buy, sell and trade OP tokens directly through the Robinhood app. Optimism has been of interest to investors as it has the growth potential, hence, the Europe market might be the right opportunity for expansion. Additionally, traders can potentially earn a percentage of their trade back in Bitcoin (BTC), subject to terms and conditions.

    Alongside Optimism, Robinhood Crypto offers a diverse range of cryptocurrencies for trading. Some of the notable cryptocurrencies currently available for trading on the platform include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL) and XRP, among others.

    Robinhood has been on a bullish run in the first quarter of 2024 but suffered a dip in shares as a recent decline in monthly active users occurred.

    Optimism's performance

    Analysts say the addition of Optimism to Robinhood Crypto's lineup reflects the platform's commitment to expanding its offerings and providing users with access to innovative and promising digital assets.

    Robinhood Markets has had an upswing in profitability, as shown in its latest quarterly earnings. The brokerage firm even surpassed Wall Street predictions due to a significant surge in cryptocurrency deposits and an increase in monthly active users. Therefore, users, investors and traders alike in Europe are expected to have access to the Optimism offering on the network.

    Looking ahead, Optimism has dropped in performance on CoinMarketCap, as available data shows a 2.3% dip in 24 hours to $3.10. Given the volatility of the crypto space, analysts expect its price to pick up soon as the new access on Robinhood might help boost its demand overall.

    About the author
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

