    Solana (SOL) 300% Surge Possible If This Pattern Plays Out

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Numerous breakthrough cases arise for Solana as asset paints interesting pattern on weekly chart
    Fri, 19/07/2024 - 8:47
    Solana (SOL) 300% Surge Possible If This Pattern Plays Out
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana has successfully gained an upper hand on the cryptocurrency market, easily breaking through the 100 and 50 EMA resistance levels and most likely continuing its movement. However, the long-term situation may look slightly better than you think.

    Advertisement

    Generally indicating a bullish trend, Solana has been able to hold its position above the 50 EMA on the daily chart. SOL has shown that it can maintain gains during the recent price action, as it has moved from about $148 to $163. 

    Growing buying pressure is a result of the breakout above the 100 EMA, which also implies that investors are optimistic about Solana's prospects. If Solana is able to break through this crucial resistance level, it could open the door for additional gains. This level of resistance is roughly $170.

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Official: “Don’t Panic” – Here’s What’s Happening
    XRP and SHIB Just Surpassed Bitcoin in Key Metric in South Korea
    XRP Loses 7%, Here's How Ethereum (ETH) Going to Move Now, Toncoin (TON) Loses Crucial Support at $7
    SHIB Top Dev Issues Crucial Warning to Shiba Inu Army
    Article image
    SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Comparing the pattern to the weekly chart, Solana's potential is even more substantial. A bullish triangle pattern is forming on the chart, which historically foreshadows a potential breakout and significant price movement. Solana may experience an increase of up to 300% if this pattern materializes.

    Solana's continuous higher lows, which show strong support at lower levels and an overall upward trend, add credence to this. Furthermore, the state of the market as a whole is quite important. Given the favorable perception of cryptocurrencies and the possibility of clearer regulations, investors may feel more comfortable making sizable investments in products like Solana.

    Related
    Grayscale to Have Lowest Ethereum ETF Fee in Major Reversal
    Fri, 07/19/2024 - 06:19
    Grayscale to Have Lowest Ethereum ETF Fee in Major Reversal
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Its optimistic outlook is also influenced by the ecosystem's growth alliances and the growing use of the Solana blockchain for a variety of applications. The weekly and daily charts indicate that Solana is well-positioned to grow going forward.

    A strong short-term trend is indicated by the daily chart's breakout above important EMA levels, and the weekly chart's bullish triangle pattern suggests a potential 300% surge if the pattern we mentioned plays out correctly.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image SHIB Official: “Don’t Panic” – Here’s What’s Happening
    Jul 19, 2024 - 8:41
    SHIB Official: “Don’t Panic” – Here’s What’s Happening
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Grayscale to Have Lowest Ethereum ETF Fee in Major Reversal
    Jul 19, 2024 - 8:41
    Grayscale to Have Lowest Ethereum ETF Fee in Major Reversal
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image XRP and SHIB Just Surpassed Bitcoin in Key Metric in South Korea
    Jul 19, 2024 - 8:41
    XRP and SHIB Just Surpassed Bitcoin in Key Metric in South Korea
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pawfury (PAW) Achieves $4.3 Million in Presale Funding
    XION's Chain Abstraction Drives Success for Prominent Brands Through EarnOS Platform
    Explore the Chinese Video Game Market with WN х ChinaJoy International Summit Shanghai'24
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) 300% Surge Possible If This Pattern Plays Out
    SHIB Official: “Don’t Panic” – Here’s What’s Happening
    Grayscale to Have Lowest Ethereum ETF Fee in Major Reversal
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD