    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expecting Something Big This Week: All You Need to Know

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Is SHIB price ready for long-time reversal?
    Mon, 29/07/2024 - 15:27
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expecting Something Big This Week: All You Need to Know
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    After dropping as low as $0.00001667 on Sunday, Shiba Inu is now back to $0.000017 levels.

    The SHIB price has practically recovered from last week’s correction, though still far from July’s high of $0.000017.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    The extreme volatility in the price of SHIB at the moment has seen it record a 2% surge thus far this month.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expecting Something Big This Week: All You Need to Know
    Fed Set to Release Crucial Comments for Markets, How It Impacts Crypto
    Elon Musk Says: "I'm Not Going to Be Promoting Crypto"
    Ripple Leader Reveals Untold Beauty of Bitcoin

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Escape Bad History This Month
    Sat, 07/27/2024 - 11:43
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Escape Bad History This Month
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The highest price level so far was recorded in June, with a value of $0.000035. This week might be an important moment for SHIB to turn the tables. 

    Major updates

    The Shiba Inu ecosystem is poised for significant advancement with the development of its own layer-3 network.

    In a recent tweet, SHIB team member Lucie highlighted updates on various tokens and dApps, focusing on the anticipated layer-3 network. 

    This network will leverage Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), a privacy tool that allows secure data use on untrusted domains without decryption, ensuring security and privacy.

    Shiba Inu and its tokens, including Bone and Treat, as well as projects like the Metaverse and Shibdentity, are expected to benefit from FHE.

    Related
    SHIB Sheds Its Meme Coin Status, Here's Shiba Inu Team's Proof It's Not Just Meme
    Sat, 07/27/2024 - 08:52
    SHIB Sheds Its Meme Coin Status, Here's Shiba Inu Team's Proof It's Not Just Meme
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    As Shibarium nears its first anniversary, the Shiba Inu Layer-2 blockchain is approaching a milestone of six million total blocks, showcasing its growth and resilience since its launch last August.

    The team has also announced upcoming projects and services, including Shibacal NFTs and Shiba Eternity, indicating rapid expansion with more products to be unveiled soon.

    Price forecast

    Shiba Inu has experienced some major metric improvements recently. In fact, some metrics potentially indicate further uptrends.

    For instance, data from CryptoRank suggests SHIB could see a bullish rally in August, as historical trends show an average profitability of 2.67% and a median of 3.36% for the month.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Massive Breakthrough: Don't Miss It
    Sat, 07/27/2024 - 10:27
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Massive Breakthrough: Don't Miss It
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    However, some metrics paint a blunt picture, including whale activity. Both transaction volume and large transactions are down. 

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    SHIB is currently forming a descending wedge pattern, which often precedes volatility spikes. As the price nears the upper edge of the pattern, SHIB might show an upward move, targeting June's highs. 

    Currently, SHIB's Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46, indicating neutral territory.
     

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    related image Former Binance CEO CZ Case Sees Unexpected Turn, Elon Musk Responds to El Salvador President's Vital Question, SHIB Ready for Bullish August: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jul 29, 2024 - 15:21
    Former Binance CEO CZ Case Sees Unexpected Turn, Elon Musk Responds to El Salvador President's Vital Question, SHIB Ready for Bullish August: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Here's How Many Shiba Inu (SHIB) US Government Holds
    Jul 29, 2024 - 15:21
    Here's How Many Shiba Inu (SHIB) US Government Holds
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Crucial Breakout: Details
    Jul 29, 2024 - 15:21
    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Crucial Breakout: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Tequila Token to Launch on Solana Blockchain at 17:00 UTC on July 30, 2024
    Solana’s Pandiana Token Presale Raises Over 400 SOL, Poised To Displace $WIF & PEPE
    WebKey and Web3 Eco-Strategic Partners
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expecting Something Big This Week: All You Need to Know
    Former Binance CEO CZ Case Sees Unexpected Turn, Elon Musk Responds to El Salvador President's Vital Question, SHIB Ready for Bullish August: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Here's How Many Shiba Inu (SHIB) US Government Holds
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD