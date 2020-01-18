OmiseGo (OMG) Network Audited Successfully: Details

After the first mainnet transaction validated in December, 2019, OmiseGo (OMG) blockchain conducted security audit. It's another step to the product's final release.

This audit was carried out by the top blockchain security provider, Quantstamp. The safety of OmiseGo (OMG) network users' funds was in the spotlight.

Core element reviewed

As reported by OmiseGo, the Quantstamp analysts tested the OMG Network's More Viable Plasma (More VP), the most important component of the OmiseGo (OMG) ecosystem. This is a side-chain solution that allows to broadcast off-chain computations' results to the Ethereum mainnet.

Quantstamp has already audited OmideGo (OMG) network infrastructure, Minimum Viable Plasma, which is less complicated.

OmiseGo (OMG) team asked the researchers about the ways malefactors can affect the transactions in the network. Also, the white-hat hackers were required to prepare the proposals to improve the existing network code.

Test passed

According to the official OmiseGo (OMG) statement, in general, only minor bugs were found in network's implementation of Plasma MoreVP.

Quantstamp found medium- and low- severity security issues and made several code quality improvement recommendations during the initial review phase.

As previously reported by U.Today, OmiseGo revealed that the first transaction in mainnet has been conducted recently. It is a crucial milestone for one of the most promising projects of the 2017 'ICO euphoria' epoch.

