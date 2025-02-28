Advertisement
AD

    'Not Financial Advice': Binance's CZ Reacts to Crypto Market Collapse

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 28/02/2025 - 12:20
    Ex-Binance boss responds to crypto market panic with cold logic
    Advertisement
    'Not Financial Advice': Binance's CZ Reacts to Crypto Market Collapse
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market just took another hit. Almost $1 billion in leveraged positions were wiped out. Bitcoin (BTC) slid from its local high of $109,000 down to $77,000 - a brutal 28% drop in just a month.

    Advertisement

    Now, at its lowest in three months, the sentiment points to extreme fear, with uncertainty, liquidations and panic. Of course, all eyes are focused on one man: Changpeng Zhao.

    Related
    Samson Mow Issues Bullish Bitcoin Post as Price Moves Against Prediction
    Fri, 02/28/2025 - 11:01
    Samson Mow Issues Bullish Bitcoin Post as Price Moves Against Prediction
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Saylor: Sell Your Kidney But Keep Your Bitcoin
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    Still Fretting Over Bitcoin Crash? Former Goldman Analyst Sees Bitcoin Surging to $200,000
    Breaking: SEC Drops Case Against Consensys

    CZ, the former Binance CEO and one of the most influential figures in crypto, was asked about the situation on X. His response? Dips are normal in free markets. If the volatility is too much to handle, it might be time to reconsider investment decisions. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Bitcoin Price by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    'I Am Buying': 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Kiyosaki Reveals Why He Is Bitcoin Bull
    Thu, 02/27/2025 - 11:02
    'I Am Buying': 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Kiyosaki Reveals Why He Is Bitcoin Bull
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    But for him, this is not just about financial gain; crypto represents a fundamental shift in worldview, a transition he made over a decade ago when he walked away from traditional finance.

    His words are not a market prediction or a call to panic, nor reassurance of an imminent rebound. Instead, they were a reminder that crypto is volatile by nature, and those who participate need to understand the risks. 

    "Just another day on the strip"

    Zhao, having witnessed the industry's highs and lows firsthand, even serving a jail sentence, is not experiencing FOMO or falling into FUD. To him, this is just another cycle.

    Interestingly, in his first AMA conference after his release from prison, Zhao hinted that 2025 may be what 2021 was to 2020 - a bull rally after a recovery year. He did not say that directly, but 2024, in his view, was a recovery period after two years of bear market triggered by the FTX collapse. 

    Related
    Binance's CZ: I Won't Start New Crypto Project
    Thu, 02/27/2025 - 11:00
    Binance's CZ: I Won't Start New Crypto Project
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    As always, every downturn stirs up the same questions: Is this a temporary correction or the start of a prolonged bear market? Will Bitcoin bounce back? While traders debate the future, CZ’s perspective stands firm.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin News #Changpeng Zhao #Binance

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 12:06
    Former NBA Star Pippen Issues Crucial Bitcoin Accumulation Call
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 11:58
    XRP Crashes Under $2 Amid $918 Million Crypto Sell-off: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Connected Banking Summit 2025: Industry Leaders Driving Financial Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Not Financial Advice': Binance's CZ Reacts to Crypto Market Collapse
    Former NBA Star Pippen Issues Crucial Bitcoin Accumulation Call
    XRP Crashes Under $2 Amid $918 Million Crypto Sell-off: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD