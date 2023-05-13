No, Cardano (ADA) Hydra Cannot Handle 1 Million TPS, Developer Says

Matthias Benkort of Cardano Foundation explained what we can expect from first mainstream Cardano (ADA) L2 and what we should not

As Cardano's (ADA) community welcomes the launch of its pioneering L2 Hydra on mainnet, a discussion happened about its actual bandwidth and tech performance specifications. A seasoned developer shared his views on narratives that surround the release of the major solution.

Million transactions per second for Cardano's Hydra: Accomplishment or myth?

Hydra, a second-layer scaler for Cardano's (ADA) PoS network, cannot process 1 million transactions per second. This narrative should not be spread, says Cardano Foundation's Tech Director Matthias Benkort.

No it is not. Please stop spreading the "1 million tps" narrative 🙏, it is misleading.



If you need more information about what is Hydra and what can it do, check:



- https://t.co/D3xqC2Z6Fs

- https://t.co/1x2x1CARLK

- https://t.co/s5rSg1O9rw — KtorZ (@_KtorZ_) May 13, 2023

Benkort, also known as KtorZ on Twitter and GitHub, responded to a statement by Cardano (ADA) community enthusiast and ADA staking pool operator Marco Meerman today, May 13, 2023.

The CF director called this narrative "misleading" and recommended to only refer to the Hydra performance statistics published by Input Output Global, Cardano Foundation or the Hydra team itself.

However, some enthusiasts of Cardano (ADA) disagreed with Benkort and announced that even a 2 million TPS bandwidth should be the endgame goal of Hydra's progress.

Much-anticipated Hydra is live on Cardano (ADA) mainnet

As covered by U.Today previously, the first iteration of the Hydra L2 solution launched on mainnet yesterday, May 12, 2023. The activation of the first-ever mainnet-compatible Hydra node was confirmed by developer Sebastian Nagel.

Earlier this year, the opportunities of Cardano's Hydra were demonstrated at live sessions with tech experts. The solution is expected to scale Cardano (ADA) to give it an opportunity to surpass other mainstream proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains in terms of computational capacity.

Hydra's next iteration dubbed v0.11.0 is already in the making, Nagel added.

As explained by Hydra developers, its isomorphic architecture is poised to bring robust capabilities, interfaces retaining the battle-tested safety of the Cardano (ADA) main ledger.