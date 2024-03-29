Advertisement
AD

    NiceHash Implements Lightning Network for Streamlined Miner Payouts

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    NiceHash enhances its miner payout system by integrating efficient Lightning Network, processing thousands of transactions weekly
    Fri, 29/03/2024 - 13:00
    NiceHash Implements Lightning Network for Streamlined Miner Payouts
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    NiceHash has recently updated the way it pays miners. Now, it implemented the Lightning Network, which has made over 1,800 payments to miners every week more efficient compared to traditional Bitcoin transactions.

    Advertisement

    The Lightning Network is a system designed to make Bitcoin transactions faster and cheaper. NiceHash is not new to this; they have been running a Lightning Network node, which is like a checkpoint on the network, for a long time. In fact, their node is one of the top three globally based on performance and holds 2.2% of the total capacity, which is a large amount for this network.

    NiceHash
    Source: NiceHash

    Back in early March, NiceHash started using the Lightning Network to pay miners for their hash power, which is the computing power they contribute to the network. This change makes it easier and less costly for miners to get their earnings. NiceHash's main service is similar to a marketplace where people who want to mine digital currencies can rent the necessary computing power from miners. This setup allows miners to have a steady income and less work managing their equipment.

    Since they began Lightning payouts, more than 700 new Lightning addresses are being created each week, and on top of that, there are about 1,136 deposit transactions, showing that people are interested in using the Lightning Network a lot.

    NiceHash has been a big supporter of the Lightning Network for a long time, and by starting to use it for payments, they are helping more people adopt this technology. While the privacy of the Lightning Network means we cannot know all the transactions happening, NiceHash is seeing nearly twice as many transactions each week compared to what Kraken, another crypto service, had when they first started using the network.

    NiceHash started in 2014 and has grown a lot since then. Now, it is the biggest marketplace of its kind, with more than 250,000 miners active every day from all over the world. The platform connects people who want to sell their computing power with those who need it to mine cryptocurrencies.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image This XRP Historic Trend Shows Optimism, Is 20% Surge Possible?
    2024/03/29 13:02
    This XRP Historic Trend Shows Optimism, Is 20% Surge Possible?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Mysterious 1.4 Trillion SHIB Sent to KuCoin Despite Legal Storm
    2024/03/29 13:02
    Mysterious 1.4 Trillion SHIB Sent to KuCoin Despite Legal Storm
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu Whales Send 1.4 Trillion SHIB Tokens to Major Exchange
    2024/03/29 13:02
    Shiba Inu Whales Send 1.4 Trillion SHIB Tokens to Major Exchange
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Discover the MILE (Milestonebased) Listing on XT.COM
    Donk.Meme A Solana Meme Coin Project Sells 30% Of It’s Presale Allocation, Is This The Next Pepe?
    Atlas Navi's Drive2Earn 2.0 Offers Big Discounts on Petrol Prices
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    This XRP Historic Trend Shows Optimism, Is 20% Surge Possible?
    Mysterious 1.4 Trillion SHIB Sent to KuCoin Despite Legal Storm
    Shiba Inu Whales Send 1.4 Trillion SHIB Tokens to Major Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD