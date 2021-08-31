NFT Pioneers ENVOY Partners with SuperFarm DeFi Platform

News
Tue, 08/31/2021 - 13:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Premium NFT label entered into a long-term partnership with an integral DeFi/NFT ecosystem
NFT Pioneers ENVOY Partners with SuperFarm DeFi Platform
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Two teams are going to introduce new opportunities for all enthusiasts of decentralized finances and digital collectibles (non-fungible tokens or NFTs).

ENVOY inks a partnership with SuperFarm

According to the joint official announcement shared on official media channels, the ENVOY team that addresses the NFT market's use cases, has joined forces with SuperFarm cross-chain protocol.

ENVOY is going to use the elements of SuperFarm's technologies stack in order to mint non-fungible tokens associated with tracks, paintings, e-sports items and so on.

Stormgain
Stormgain

In turn, SuperFarm community members will be able to seamlessly purchase, store and exchange non-fungible tokens created by ENVOY's artists.

Related
ENVOY Network NFT Project Secures $2.5 Million in Funding to Make Digital Collectibles Mainstream

During the 2021 NFT mania, ENVOY onboarded many established artists, actors, celebrities, influencers, festivals, esports teams and other mass culture creators.

Premium NFT brand will utilize cutting-edge no-code system

Bram Verstraeten, CEO of ENVOY, is certain that this milestone is a crucial one for the mass adoption of non-fungible tokens:

SuperFarm is a natural partner for ENVOY as we share the same ideals of how to drive NFT adoption forward. While the summer 2021 NFT boom is enormous by monetary measures, in terms of new participants and popular culture, it is clearly nowhere as strong as it needs to be. Mainstream audiences have a hard time understanding crypto-native NFT collections, which is why we want to collaborate with SuperFarm to bring the mainstream brands into crypto.

Elliot Wainmann, founder of SuperFarm, emphasizes that this collaboration will bring valuable and unique non-fungible tokens to SuperFarm:

SuperFarm has always focused on heavy-hitting collections that anyone could recognize. By working with ENVOY, we ensure a steady stream of high quality collections to the SuperFarm platform.

SuperFarm's killing features include the opportunity to deploy NFTs and DeFi instruments with no coding. This option significantly lowers the "entry barrier" for Web3 adoption.

#DeFi News #NFT News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image "Bitcoin Influencer" Peter Schiff Opines on Why Bitcoin Is Losing Market Dominance
09/03/2021 - 09:17
"Bitcoin Influencer" Peter Schiff Opines on Why Bitcoin Is Losing Market Dominance
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SolidProof Boosts Trust Levels in DeFi after Becoming a GmbH Holding Company
09/03/2021 - 09:01
SolidProof Boosts Trust Levels in DeFi after Becoming a GmbH Holding Company
Heewon JangHeewon Jang
related image Atari Token up 72% After Announcing Fantom Usage
09/03/2021 - 08:51
Atari Token up 72% After Announcing Fantom Usage
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan