Next Crypto Bull Run Likely to Hit in 2024: Crypto Capital Venture Founder

This influencer shares his view on when next bull market for Bitcoin, ADA, XRP and other cryptos will arrive

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Founder of Crypto Capital Venture Dan Gambardello has addressed his followers to share his view as to when the next bull market will hit the crypto space.

He believes this event is likely to happen in 2024 – the year when the next Bitcoin halving is scheduled, at some point between February and June. When a halving occurs (also referred to as "halvening"), rewards of BTC miners will get split in half, which means there will be half as much BTC "minted," and Bitcoin will become a little more scarce.

It looks like the next bull market doors are waiting for us in 2024. Hit the LIKE if you have no problem waiting!#Bitcoin #Cardano #Xrp — Dan Gambardello (@cryptorecruitr) November 2, 2022

The previous halvening event took place in the spring of 2020; it is programmed to take place every four years.

Gambardello is particularly bullish on Cardano's ADA, XRP and Bitcoin, according to his earlier tweets.