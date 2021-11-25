Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars Nearly 30% on Thanksgiving Day

News
Thu, 11/25/2021 - 18:15
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Critics were too quick to write off Shiba Inu (SHIB), with the meme coin staging a sudden comeback on Thanksgiving Day
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars Nearly 30% on Thanksgiving Day
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

While Americans are busy celebrating Thanksgiving, the price of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency has skyrocketed nearly 30% over the past 24 hours, according to  crypto data website CoinMarketCap.
CMC
Image by coinmarketcap.com

The meme coin is now close to surpassing Avalanche (AVAX), with the gap between the two narrowing to less than $2 billion.   

It had spiked roughly 19% within two hours on the Binance exchange, reaching an intraday high of $0.00004792. 

SHIB
Image by tradingview.com 

After plunging more than 60% from its all-time high, some pundits were quick to dismiss Shiba Inu as another fad.

Earlier this week, market observer Alex Kruger noted that the cryptocurrency had liked topped based on waning search interest.     

The recent plunge also coincided with whales sending large SHIB transactions to centralized exchanges, thus exerting significant selling pressure on the token.  

Related
Dogecoin Shorts Hit All-Time High
However, the recent spike shows that Shiba Inu still has a lot of steam even though it might no longer be the talk of the town in Cryptoville.

On top of that, retail traders' interest in the canine token remains strong. As reported by U.Today, the number of unique addresses holding the SHIB token has finally eclipsed the much-coveted 1 million milestone.

Shiba Inu also keeps seeing more exchange listings. Earlier today, it started trading in South Korea for the first time on Korbit.

Although the Dogecoin competitor is still down significantly from its record high that was reached in late October, its hodlers definitely have something to crow about at the Thanksgiving dinner table.   

Shiba Inu is up over 500% since the start of October after delivering eye-popping returns earlier this year. 

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars Nearly 30% on Thanksgiving Day
11/25/2021 - 18:15
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars Nearly 30% on Thanksgiving Day
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image NFT and Crypto Communities Facing Malware Campaign on Discord
11/25/2021 - 16:03
NFT and Crypto Communities Facing Malware Campaign on Discord
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Listed by South Korean Exchange, India Slightly “Unbans” Crypto, Musk Takes Aim at Centralized Exchanges: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
11/25/2021 - 15:20
SHIB Listed by South Korean Exchange, India Slightly “Unbans” Crypto, Musk Takes Aim at Centralized Exchanges: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina