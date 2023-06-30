New XRP Ledger Wallet Unveiled by Ripple: Here's Your Ultimate Guide

RippleX, the development wing of a prominent crypto payment company, has recently taken to Twitter to remind the public about the upcoming release of a highly anticipated browser-based wallet for the XRP Ledger, Crossmark. The motivation behind the innovation was to simplify transaction signing and facilitate network transitions for developers.

While an exact release date has not been disclosed, several noteworthy details have emerged from discussions with developers involved in its creation.

Thus, Crossmark is a browser-first digital wallet built on top of the XRP Ledger, providing comprehensive support for native features and transaction types. Users will have the convenience of installing Crossmark as a browser extension on popular platforms such as Chrome, Opera and Firefox.

Crossmark will offer multiple onboarding options, including the generation of new wallets using a mnemonic seed, family seed or secret numbers. Additionally, already existing wallets can be imported through these gateways. A notable feature is the compatibility with Xumm, another XRP Ledger wallet, allowing users to monitor their wallet balance and sign transactions using Xumm through the Crossmark interface.

The wallet is also designed to support upcoming sidechains, including the XLS-38d sidechain amendment and XLS-30d native AMM amendment. Developer networks for these amendments have already been incorporated into the wallet, ensuring compatibility and readiness for future advancements.

As reported, Crossmark prioritizes the security of users' secret keys. The wallet will employ locally encrypted storage on the user's computer, utilizing the same encryption mechanism as Xumm. Additionally, the encryption process combines a six-digit passcode provided by the user with a randomly generated unique identifier.

