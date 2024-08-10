    New Hope for Ethereum as ETH Price Shows Bullish Signs

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Are Ether whales buying dip?
    Sat, 10/08/2024 - 14:27
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The Ethereum (ETH) price is currently forming a pennant pattern, according to crypto analyst Ali Martinez.

    In his recent post on X, he pointed to a pennant forming lower time frames, indicating a potential rise of over 4% toward $2,820.

    Article image
    Source: Ali_Charts/X

    According to Ali Martinez, the most important support level for Ethereum is between $2,314 and $2,435, where 2.14 million addresses acquired 51.67 million $ETH, while the current target is $2,930.

    Ether in critical condition

    Ethereum has had one of the sharpest declines during the recent market correction, which cost Ether losing almost a third of its value in a matter of days.

    Since the short-term bull run due to the anticipation of a spot ETF, the altcoin’s price has been free-falling from its peak levels near $4,000 in March.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    This past week, the crypto market has been on the path to recovery. As the Bitcoin price reached $63,000 on Friday, the overall crypto market cap has regained $2.1 trillion.

    Despite all the trouble, Ethereum (ETH) whales have started a huge buying spree on Friday, which could potentially mean they are buying the dip in large transactions.

    Collectively, they have bought almost $56 million worth of Ethereum in 24 hours.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

