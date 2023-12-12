New Bitcoin All-Time High Coming Predicted by Max Keiser, Here's His Major Argument

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent Bitcoin maximalist and early BTC buyer Max Keiser has taken to the Twitter/X social media network to make another bullish Bitcoin price prediction that he expects to happen soon. He did not specify how high he believes BTC will surge, if it does.

Keiser shared a new argument to support his optimistic BTC price expectation.

“New Bitcoin ATH incoming”

Bitcoin evangelist Max Keiser tweeted that he expects a “new ATH incoming” because “the Warren Wiggle is done.” Keiser did not specify what exactly he meant to say about legendary traditional markets investor Warren Buffett. However, the latter is a vocal Bitcoin critic, taking several public jabs at the flagship cryptocurrency over the past few years.

The Warren Wiggle is done.



New ATH incoming. #Bitcoin — Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) December 12, 2023

The most famous critique made by Buffett against Bitcoin referred to BTC as “rat poison squared” during the meeting of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders in 2022. Back then, Bitcoin was changing hands at $40,000, but Buffett’s statement pushed the price down to about $36,288.

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man, Charlie Munger, aged 99, passed away. He also was a persistent Bitcoin critic, suggesting earlier this year that BTC would eventually go down to zero. Recently, Bitcoin surpassed Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway by market cap significantly.

Max Keiser’s most recent (and constant) Bitcoin price forecast was: "$220,000 still in play." He usually employs various reasons to back up his prediction. As reported by U.Today recently, a major Bitcoin-focused account on Twitter/X also predicted that within a year or two after the approaching halvening, Bitcoin may demonstrate at least a 6x rise, which would take it close to $220,000.

A massive increase for Bitcoin was noticed after each of the three halvings that have taken place so far. After miners’ rewards were cut in half in May 2020, Bitcoin skyrocketed to $69,000 in November 2021.

El Salvador about to receive $136 million in Bitcoin

On Monday, Keiser spread the word that more than 100 wealthy individuals signed up to apply for citizenship in El Salvador – the first country that adopted Bitcoin as a national currency. Each of these people will part with $1 million in Bitcoin (or USDT) as donations to the country’s economy and future.