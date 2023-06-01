New ATH for Cardano-Based Meme Coin SNEK as It's Added By This Major Exchange

Cardano-powered meme coin SNEK has scored second consecutive listing within two days

News about plans for another listing to be scored by Cardano-based meme coin SNEK has been spread by major crypto exchange Bitrue.

In the meantime, this recently launched meme cryptocurrency has reached a new all-time high.

SNEK to be listed by Bitrue after CoinEx

A recent tweet published by major cryptocurrency trading venue Bitrue says that the exchange intends to add spot trading pair SNEK/USDT on June 2, starting at 10:00 a.m. UTC.

The community calls SNEK "the chillest meme coin" on the Cardano blockchain. Its goal is to unite communities across Cardano chain and bring more users from other blockchains to Cardano.

On May 31, as covered by U.Today, another exchange listed SNEK; it was CoinEx, a centralized crypto exchange launched back in 2017.

SNEK price hits new all-time high

According to data shared by CoinMarketCap earlier today, SNEK reached a new historic price level of $0.001521 14 hours ago. By now, the meme coin has made a pullback and is changing hands at $0.001125. This is 23.87% below the newly achieved all-time high.

This was the third consecutive all-time high hit by the "chillest meme coin" on Cardano this month. The previous one was on May 26, when SNEK spiked to $0.0005351.

The meme coin is ranked 2,665th with a market cap of $88,831,813 at the time of writing.