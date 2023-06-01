New ATH for Cardano-Based Meme Coin SNEK as It's Added By This Major Exchange

Thu, 06/01/2023 - 16:15
article image
Yuri Molchan
Cardano-powered meme coin SNEK has scored second consecutive listing within two days
New ATH for Cardano-Based Meme Coin SNEK as It's Added By This Major Exchange
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

News about plans for another listing to be scored by Cardano-based meme coin SNEK has been spread by major crypto exchange Bitrue.

In the meantime, this recently launched meme cryptocurrency has reached a new all-time high.

SNEK to be listed by Bitrue after CoinEx

A recent tweet published by major cryptocurrency trading venue Bitrue says that the exchange intends to add spot trading pair SNEK/USDT on June 2, starting at 10:00 a.m. UTC.

The community calls SNEK "the chillest meme coin" on the Cardano blockchain. Its goal is to unite communities across Cardano chain and bring more users from other blockchains to Cardano.

On May 31, as covered by U.Today, another exchange listed SNEK; it was CoinEx, a centralized crypto exchange launched back in 2017.

Related
SHIB Rival FLOKI Announces Strategic Deal With Binance Pay

SNEK price hits new all-time high

According to data shared by CoinMarketCap earlier today, SNEK reached a new historic price level of $0.001521 14 hours ago. By now, the meme coin has made a pullback and is changing hands at $0.001125. This is 23.87% below the newly achieved all-time high.

This was the third consecutive all-time high hit by the "chillest meme coin" on Cardano this month. The previous one was on May 26, when SNEK spiked to $0.0005351.

The meme coin is ranked 2,665th with a market cap of $88,831,813 at the time of writing.

SNEK_ATH_00qewgret4uhrgkjfe4
Image via CoinMarketCap
#SNEK #Cardano News #Memecoin News #Cryptocurrency exchange
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image SHIB Perpetual Futures Listed on Kraken, Ripple Lawsuit Speculated to Settle in June, SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Supposed to Be in Japan: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/01/2023 - 16:02
SHIB Perpetual Futures Listed on Kraken, Ripple Lawsuit Speculated to Settle in June, SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Supposed to Be in Japan: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Polygon-Based USDC Can Now Be Sent on Coinbase Wallet With Zero Gas
06/01/2023 - 15:55
Polygon-Based USDC Can Now Be Sent on Coinbase Wallet With Zero Gas
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Here's How Much SHIB, BTC and ETH Gate.io Holds
06/01/2023 - 15:52
Here's How Much SHIB, BTC and ETH Gate.io Holds
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya