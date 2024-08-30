Nearly $500 Million BTC Withdrawal Stuns Coinbase, Ripple Burns Stablecoin Tokens, Shytoshi Kusama Highlights Epic SHIB Move in Gaming Sphere: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Here are the top three news stories by U.Today from the past day.

Nearly $500 million Bitcoin withdrawal stuns major U.S. exchange

According to data provided by Whale Alert, yesterday, leading U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase witnessed the withdrawal of nearly half a billion dollars worth of Bitcoin. A total of 7,999 BTC, or roughly $472.8 million, left the exchange's cold wallet in several transactions to an address with the code "13F8P8." Later on, this massive amount of flagship crypto was sent to 50 other unidentified addresses in exact portions of 157 BTC, or $9.27 million in current prices. It remains unknown what stands behind this remarkable activity. Some speculated that it could be one of the Bitcoin ETF issuers (BlackRock, for example), which is accumulating crypto despite all the recent setbacks and volatile price movements.

Ripple burns stablecoin tokens

As reported by @RLUSD_TRACKER, an X handle that tracks the minting and redemption of Ripple's stablecoin RLUSD, yesterday , 185 Ripple USD (RLUSD) tokens were burned at the RLUSD Treasury. The tokens were destroyed by sending them back to the issuer account. Earlier this month, U.Today reported that Ripple started testing its stablecoin in private beta. Per XRP Scan data, the minting process began roughly a week ago with the aforementioned 185 RLUSD. Currently, access to the new product is limited to some of the company's enterprise partners. After the beta testing stage, the stablecoin will become available to the general public.

Shytoshi Kusama highlights epic SHIB move in gaming sphere