Mysterious Shiba Inu Investor Transfers 1.44 Trillion SHIB out of Major Exchanges

In a surprising turn of events, a mysterious investor has emerged on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) market, transferring a staggering 1.44 trillion SHIB, equivalent to $13.36 million, along with three million BIGTIME tokens, valued at $1.2 million.

Lookonchain , a prominent blockchain analytics platform, first reported the whale's activity, revealing that the transactions took place over the past two days and originated from address "0xF633."

Etherscan, the blockchain explorer, indicates that this wallet was created merely two days ago. The initial balance change was marked by a substantial $3.6 million transfer, involving 400 billion SHIB tokens from Binance .

Over the subsequent 48 hours, the wallet continued its operations, moving vast amounts of Shiba Inu tokens from both Binance and GateIO.

SHIB whales activated

U.Today had previously reported an uptick in whale activity around the Shiba Inu token, with metrics for large holders' transactions skyrocketing by an astonishing 1,300%. This surge represented the most significant spike in this crucial metric since mid-December, reaching a peak volume of $89.88 million in transactions, each exceeding $100,000.

However, as of today, the large SHIB transaction volume has experienced a notable decline, settling at 3.86 trillion tokens, equivalent to $37.14 million.