Advertisement
AD

Binance Pay Surpasses 12 Million Active Users, Report Says

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Binance Pay, a one-stop payments solution, accomplished a number of impressive milestones in 2023, new report says
Tue, 9/01/2024 - 16:30
Binance Pay Surpasses 12 Million Active Users, Report Says
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In total, across three years upon launch, the platform has seen and celebrated notable adoption in various groups of the users, with total transactions exceeding a staggering $120B in equivalent.

Advertisement

Binance Pay witnesses 71% transactional volume growth

Transaction volumes for Binance Pay, a retail crypto payments solution by Binance, soared by over 71% year-on-year to exceed $77 billion in 2023, a new report says. By the end of 2023, the number of active Binance Pay users across the globe shot up by nearly 70%, to over 12 million.

Over the past 12 months, thousands of new merchants have been added to Binance Pay. Together, these merchants create a broad shopping experience, helping to integrate paying for various services with crypto into everyday life. 2023 also saw Binance Pay launch partnerships with key players in a range of new industries — both within and beyond the crypto ecosystem — to make crypto transactions more accessible and seamless for all.

A notable example would be Binance Pay’s integrations with DeFi wallets, such as Trust Wallet, to simplify and bridge billions of dollars in asset transfers. 

The service also partnered and worked closely with various organizations to facilitate crypto payouts to consumers in a wide range of areas, including salary disbursement and loyalty rewards disbursements.

Related
Shiba Inu's Binance Pay Users Can Now Earn Cashback and Rewards While Spending SHIB: Details

As covered by U.Today previously, in 2022, Binance Pay organized a massive promotional campaign for all holders of Shiba Inu (SHIB). The fans of the second largest meme cryptocurrency were able to get cashback for their operations.

Making crypto payments streamlined for newbies and pros

After a huge year of payments in 2023, this year Binance Pay is planning to go even further. Its goal is to make paying with crypto as easy as ‘see, click, buy’ — and to pave the way for the industry in crypto payment technology.

Jonathan Lim, Global Head of Binance Pay, highlighted the importance of the solution for the global cryptocurrency ecosystem:

Our team is incredibly heartened by the milestones we achieved in 2023. There’s increasing recognition amongst users and businesses of the real-world use cases that crypto offers, and we are happy to be able to provide the infrastructure to facilitate this process. At Binance Pay, we’re not just building a product; we’re cultivating a shift in financial paradigms across the globe. Our users’ trust and adoption of Binance Pay reflect their belief in this seismic shift. As we forge ahead in 2024, our commitment remains intact: to offer a secure, convenient, and expansive crypto payments ecosystem that users value. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey towards global financial inclusion and democratization

Whether that’s looking to add even more innovative ways for people to pay, building new features that incorporate the latest payment trends into crypto, or onboarding exciting new partners who want to bring crypto payments into their world, Binance (BNB) team is excited to build for the future, statement goes.

#Binance
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Bitcoiner Michael Saylor Posts Reference to Elon Musk's DOGE Tweet
2024/01/09 16:29
Bitcoiner Michael Saylor Posts Reference to Elon Musk's DOGE Tweet
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image DOGE and BTC Head to Literal Moon, Bitcoin Made History With This Bullish Pattern, 546 Billion SHIB Withdrawn from Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/01/09 16:29
DOGE and BTC Head to Literal Moon, Bitcoin Made History With This Bullish Pattern, 546 Billion SHIB Withdrawn from Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image XRP Lawyer Mocks Jim Cramer’s Bizarre Bitcoin Forecast
2024/01/09 16:29
XRP Lawyer Mocks Jim Cramer’s Bizarre Bitcoin Forecast
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Advertisement
class="card--widget">
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Revolutionizing Digital Marketing: Payvertise Leads with NFTs and $PVT Token for Transparent, Engaging Ad Spaces
Memeinator Presale Smashes Past $3M Mark as Crypto Market Rallies
Discover THE Valkyrie (3ULL) Listing on XT.COM
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoiner Michael Saylor Posts Reference to Elon Musk's DOGE Tweet
DOGE and BTC Head to Literal Moon, Bitcoin Made History With This Bullish Pattern, 546 Billion SHIB Withdrawn from Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
XRP Lawyer Mocks Jim Cramer’s Bizarre Bitcoin Forecast
Show all