More Than Third of Goldman Interns View Crypto as Asset Class

The newest crop of Goldman Sachs interns is not entirely sold on investing in crypto

According to a survey of Goldman Sachs' newest class of interns, 33% of them view cryptocurrencies as an already established asset class.



Yet, most interns are still not on board with digital assets, claiming that they need to do more research before joining the crypto frenzy.



The vast majority of the respondents (95%) choose equities over cryptocurrencies as their preferred method of investing.

Image by businessinsider.com

Speaking of the most important qualities, 40% of interns chose the ability to code as the key to success.