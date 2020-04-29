Tweet-based article

Mike Novogratz Compares Bitcoin Nerds to Tolkien’s Orcs as Age of Fiat Lovers Is Over

News
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 12:14
Yuri Molchan
The Galaxy Digital CEO compares Bitcoin lovers to Tolkien’s orcs, the ‘new race’, when commenting on a tweet by Gold Bullion International co-founder
Cover image via www.bloomberg.com
Contents

In a recent tweet, Dan Tapiero, a macro investor, Bitcoin and gold holder (and a Gold Bullion International co-founder), has stated that over the past one hundred and fifty years, the human ability to understand money has not improved. He predicted that humanity will take a long time to understand what Bitcoin truly is and how it can be used as new money to change the global economy.

In a picture, an overweight person with fiat banknotes in his fists has a forbidding look and the caption says “Repudiation”. The man is holding unbacked fiat currencies.

Are Bitcoin lovers... orcs?

The hedge fund guru and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz seems to be seconding this thought by posting a YouTube video (an extract from the ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie) where an orc says: “The age of Men is over. The time of the Orc has come”.

It seems that Novogratz is comparing Bitcoin nerds to the new race of orcs described by Tolkien in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy. However, this comparison has raised questions, as everyone remembers things did not end well for orcs.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks $8,000, But Be Careful: Trader Warns

Bitcoin - $250,000 in ten years

Meanwhile, Dan Tapiero speaks of massive Bitcoin appreciation over the next ten years. He states that, since the market value would be at least $450 bln, a forecast of Bitcoin hitting $25,000 is too conservative. He says:

“I see over $250,000 in the next 10 years”

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy