MicroStrategy to Pour $400 Million More Into Bitcoin

News
Mon, 06/07/2021 - 12:44
article image
Alex Dovbnya
MicroStrategy has announced yet another massive debt offering for future Bitcoin purchases
MicroStrategy to Pour $400 Million More Into Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

MicroStrategy is seeking to raise an additional $400 million by offering senior secured notes to purchase more Bitcoin, according to a June 7 press release:

MicroStrategy intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to acquire additional bitcoins.

In its recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company also reported an impairment loss of at least $284.5 million related to its previous Bitcoin buys.

In February, MicroStrategy raised a whopping $1.05 billion and then used the nine-figure sum to buy more Bitcoin within the same month.

Related
Elon Musk Laughs at People Who Get Into Dogecoin Based on His Tweets

As reported by U.Today, its most recent Bitcoin purchase of $10 million was announced on May 18.

Bitball Bitball

The business intelligence firm currently holds 92,079 BTC. It has also formed a new subsidiary called MacroStrategy LLC for holding its Bitcoin riches.

Bitcoin has jumped a meager 1.31 percent on the news, currently trading at $36,665 on the Bitstamp exchange. The bellwether cryptocurrency is currently down 44 percent from its April 14 peak.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image U.S. Partially Recovers Multi-Million Dollar Cryptocurrency Ransom Paid to Colonial Pipeline Hackers
06/07/2021 - 18:58

U.S. Partially Recovers Multi-Million Dollar Cryptocurrency Ransom Paid to Colonial Pipeline Hackers
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image NHL's Sharks to Start Accepting Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Coins
06/07/2021 - 17:49

NHL's Sharks to Start Accepting Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Coins
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Original Doge Meme to Be Auctioned as NFT
06/07/2021 - 16:31

Original Doge Meme to Be Auctioned as NFT
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya