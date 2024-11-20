MicroStrategy Raises Recent Convertible Notes Offer to $2.6 Billion to Buy More Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bloomberg Terminal on the X social media network has reported that the MicroStrategy giant founded and spearheaded by Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor has just announced another step for increasing its BTC holdings.

According to the X post, the company has increased its initial recently-announced $1.75 billion notes offer to $2.8 billion. The proceeds will be used to purchase an additional Bitcoin batch.

$MSTR - MICROSTRATEGY TO SELL $2.6B OF NOTES UPSIZING FROM PREVIOUS $1.75B SALE, USE PROCEEDS TO BUY BITCOIN — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) November 20, 2024

The initial offer was announced on November 18, when the company offered to sell to investors convertible senior notes due 2029.

As reported by U.Today earlier this week, the company bought an astounding $4.6 billion worth of Bitcoin in just one week, which equals 51,780 BTC. Now, MicroStrategy holds a total of 331,200 BTC. This is an approximate equivalent to $29.7 billion at the current BTC market price.

On Tuesday, Bitcoin soared to a new historic peak of $94,000 per coin.