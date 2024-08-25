    MicroStrategy Beats Nvidia with Staggering Gains

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    MicroStrategy's Saylor has touted the company's Nvidia-beating Bitcoin strategy
    Sun, 25/08/2024 - 19:05
    MicroStrategy Beats Nvidia with Staggering Gains
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor recently took to social media to compare the performance of his company to some other prominent names since August 2020. 

    Unsurprisingly, the business intelligence firm ended up at the top with extremely impressive gains of 1,113%.  

    Nvidia, for comparison, comes only in second place at 1,059% despite greatly benefiting from the artificial intelligence craze. In June, it managed to overtake Microsoft, becoming the most valuable company in the world. The company's chips power a lot of widely used AI tools, including ChatGPT. 

    Arista Networks, a Santa Clara-headquartered computer networking company, comes in rather third place with 539%. The company has benefited from the increasing interest in the AI hardware market. Earlier this year, it announced a partnership with Nvidia. 

    Some of the other top performers include Eli Lilly (523%), Quanta Services (467%), Howmet Aerospace (442%), Broadcom (408%), and Marathon Petroleum (372%). 

    As reported by U.Today,  Cantor Fitzgerald, an American financial services behemoth, recently announced a bullish $194 price target for the MicroStrategy stock. 

    Unlike Bitcoin ETFs, the company's stock acts like a leveraged Bitcoin play. 

    Earlier this month, the SEC also approved a fund that levers up MicroStrategy.

    Earlier this year, the MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock became part of the MSCI World Index for large and medium-sized companies. However, the firm is yet to be included in the much-coveted S&P500 index. 

    #Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy News
