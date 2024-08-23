    MicroStrategy (MSTR) Target Hints at $80K Bitcoin Price

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Here's what this MicroStrategy price target might mean for Bitcoin
    Fri, 23/08/2024 - 15:14
    MicroStrategy (MSTR) Target Hints at $80K Bitcoin Price
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Blockstream CEO Adam Back, MicroStrategy (MSTR) shares reaching $194 would correspond to about $80,000 per Bitcoin. 

    Advertisement

    Cantor Fitzgerald, an American financial services giant that was founded all the way back in 1945, recently initiated coverage on the stock of the biggest corporate holder of Bitcoin. The firm announced the above-mentioned price target of $194. 

    The $80,000 Bitcoin target seems to be reasonable if the CMSTR:BTC price ratio remains within the existing model, according to Back.  

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Stablecoin Marks Historic Ethereum Milestone
    140,000 ETH Options Are About to Expire
    Former Ripple Executive Facing DOJ Charges
    DXY Crash: Why Isn't Crypto Skyrocketing? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Reaches Major Resistance, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Forming Double Top Pattern?

    Earlier this year, STOKR, the European marketplace that allows issuing tokenized digital shares, announced CMSTR Notes, with each of them representing 100 shares in the company. The introduction of CMSTR made it possible to trade the MicroStrategy stock directly against the flagship cryptocurrency on Liquid, Blockstream's Bitcoin sidechain. 

    Related
    FBI Breaks Silence About Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto
    Tue, 08/13/2024 - 15:12
    FBI Breaks Silence About Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The shares of MicroStrategy are currently trading at $137.52 a pop, up nearly 3% during the current trading session. The company's stock has reacted to Bitcoin's renewed bullishness. The price of the leading cryptocurrency spiked sharply higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve effectively confirmed an upcoming rate cut by announcing a "policy adjustment" during his speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. 

    Related
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Hits Another Historic Milestone
    Sat, 08/17/2024 - 14:11
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Hits Another Historic Milestone
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The stock would need to increase by roughly 42% in order to reach the price target suggested by Cantor Fitzgerald.

    The MicroStrategy stock peaked at $191 in March, which naturally coincided with Bitcoin's current price peak. 

    In July, the company announced the implementation of a 10-for-1 stock split.  

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #MicroStrategy News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 23, 2024 - 15:26
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes Unexpected Bitcoin (BTC) Revelation
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 23, 2024 - 15:04
    Fed Chair Delivers Crucial Comments for Crypto Markets
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Layer-2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $10M in Presale Event
    Making India a Global Hub for Blockchain: Giakaa Capital Unites Government, Investors, and Startups at India Blockchain Summit 2024
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Exhibition Opportunities Sold Out: Limited Tickets Remain for the World’s Largest Web3 Event With 20,000 Attendees and 500+ Side Events
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes Unexpected Bitcoin (BTC) Revelation
    MicroStrategy (MSTR) Target Hints at $80K Bitcoin Price
    Fed Chair Delivers Crucial Comments for Crypto Markets
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD