    Michael Saylor's Bitcoin (BTC) Stash Now Stable at $13 Billion

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Long-term investment strategy chosen by MicroStrategy seems to be effective
    Fri, 16/08/2024 - 12:54
    Michael Saylor's Bitcoin (BTC) Stash Now Stable at $13 Billion
    Michael Saylor's business intelligence company MicroStrategy has once again proven the durability of its Bitcoin investment strategy. The company's Bitcoin holdings recently hit a valuation of $13 billion, and it has maintained this noteworthy level in spite of the recent market correction.

    Even in the face of market volatility, this stability suggests that MicroStrategy's strategy for acquiring and holding Bitcoin is working. An important aspect of MicroStrategy's investment approach has been the company's journey to a $13 billion Bitcoin portfolio — consistently buying and amassing Bitcoin over time. 

    MicroStrategy kept adding to its holdings during market corrections, taking advantage of lower prices even as the overall market saw downturns. This strategy, in spite of fluctuations in the price of Bitcoin, has enabled the company to not only preserve but possibly increase the value of its portfolio. 

    Article image
    Bitcoin/USDT Chart by TradingView

    MicroStrategy's high liquidation threshold is one of the main elements supporting its stability. Because of its strong liquidity position, the company can withstand market downturns without having to liquidate its Bitcoin holdings. MicroStrategy's financial stability enables it to keep adding to its Bitcoin holdings, thereby enhancing its standing as one of the biggest corporate Bitcoin holders globally.

    The MicroStrategy Bitcoin purchase chart illustrates the company's methodical approach to purchasing, as evidenced by its consistent purchases despite transient price fluctuations. The company views Bitcoin as a valuable store of wealth and a hedge against inflation, which is consistent with this long-term perspective.

    As a result of MicroStrategy's strategic approach to cryptocurrency investing, the company's Bitcoin portfolio has reached and maintained a valuation of $13 billion. MicroStrategy is in a strong position to stick with its Bitcoin accumulation strategy even in the face of market volatility because of its high liquidation threshold and strong liquidity position.

    #MicroStrategy
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

