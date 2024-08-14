Central Banks of Norway and Switzerland Disclose Massive MicroStrategy (MSTR) Holdings

The central banks of Norway and Switzerland have disclosed substantial holdings of MicroStrategy (MSTR) in their 13-F filings.

Norges Bank, which is responsible for managing the Government Pension Fund of Norway, holds 1.123 million MSTR shares. The Swiss National Bank holds 466,000 MSTR shares, which represents a 60% increase compared to the previous quarter.

The shares of the Virginia-based business intelligence firm, which is primarily known as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, are also owned by South Korea's public pension fund and Mitsui Suitomo, a major Japanese insurance company.

The shares of MicroStrategy are currently trading at $131.21 after declining 3.5% over the past 24 hours. The company's market cap currently stands at $25 billion.

MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor recently revealed that the company had outperformed virtually all stocks in the S&P 500 index since adopting its audacious Bitcoin strategy. The company currently holds 226,500 Bitcoins. For comparison, Marathon Digital Holdings, the second-largest corporate owner of the leading cryptocurrency, holds "only" 20,818 BTC.