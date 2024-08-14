    Central Banks of Norway and Switzerland Disclose Massive MicroStrategy (MSTR) Holdings

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The shares of MicroStrategy are down 3.5% over the past 24 hours
    Wed, 14/08/2024 - 15:12
    Central Banks of Norway and Switzerland Disclose Massive MicroStrategy (MSTR) Holdings
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The central banks of Norway and Switzerland have disclosed substantial holdings of MicroStrategy (MSTR) in their 13-F filings. 

    Advertisement

    Norges Bank, which is responsible for managing the Government Pension Fund of Norway, holds 1.123 million MSTR shares. The Swiss National Bank holds 466,000 MSTR shares, which represents a 60% increase compared to the previous quarter. 

    The shares of the Virginia-based business intelligence firm, which is primarily known as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, are also owned by South Korea's public pension fund and Mitsui Suitomo, a major Japanese insurance company.  

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts World's Worst Market Crash
    Major EU Exchange Issues Critical Alert for Crypto Market
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Shares Litecoin Price Chart Worth Thousand Words
    Crypto Industry Could Experience “Ripple Effect,” Top Expert Says

    The shares of MicroStrategy are currently trading at $131.21 after declining 3.5% over the past 24 hours. The company's market cap currently stands at $25 billion. 

    MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor recently revealed that the company had outperformed virtually all stocks in the S&P 500 index since adopting its audacious Bitcoin strategy. The company currently holds 226,500 Bitcoins. For comparison, Marathon Digital Holdings, the second-largest corporate owner of the leading cryptocurrency, holds "only" 20,818 BTC.  

    In other news, Goldman Sachs recently disclosed that it held roughly $419 million worth of Bitcoin ETF shares in its recent 13-F filing. 

    #Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 14, 2024 - 14:55
    Cardano (ADA) Reaches All-Time High, But Not in Price Yet
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 14, 2024 - 14:50
    596% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surge Exposes Whales' Plans for Bull Run
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WebX 2024 in JAPAN: A Two-Day Gathering of Companies Venturing into Web3, Led by the Anime Industry
    Here Are Four Essential Factors to Keep in Mind When Choosing a Kaspa Mining Pool
    Tech Summit London 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Central Banks of Norway and Switzerland Disclose Massive MicroStrategy (MSTR) Holdings
    Cardano (ADA) Reaches All-Time High, But Not in Price Yet
    596% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surge Exposes Whales' Plans for Bull Run
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD