Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) AI Statement

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    MicroStrategy's executive chairman has issued bullish Bitcoin AI message to BTC community
    Wed, 10/07/2024 - 8:42
    Michael Saylor Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) AI Statement
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, Bitcoin maximalist and cofounder of business intelligence behemoth MicroStrategy, has set the world’s cryptocurrency community abuzz with his recent message about Bitcoin and artificial intelligence.

    Saylor believes that these two are going to form a successful tandem in the future.

    Saylor's Bitcoin AI statement to community

    Vocal Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor, according to his earlier tweets, supports not only the world’s flagship cryptocurrency BTC, but also another technological trend that emerged recently and is getting hotter and more controversial every day – artificial intelligence (AI).

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Bitcoin Trader John Bollinger Shares Crucial Portfolio Tip
    Michael Saylor Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) AI Statement
    Cardano Makes Strides in Gaming Space with New Milestone
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Signal, $3,000 Is Now or Never for Ethereum (ETH), Toncoin (TON) Whales Buy 13 Million in 2 Days

    His recent tweet, published on July 9, says, “AI prefers Bitcoin.” This triggered a mixed reaction from the cryptocurrency community, as many agreed with Saylor’s statement, while others shared different takes on this issue.

    In June, Michael Saylor tweeted that he expects AI to create “enormous amounts of wealth.” Thus, he echoed a similar prediction about the prospects of artificial intelligence given by venture capitalist Anthony Pompliano during one of his appearances on CNBC.

    According to a PwC report, over the next six years, AI could contribute a whopping $15.7 million to the global economy. Products that will be created by this technology are likely to provide a massive increase in consumer demand, Pompliano believes.

    As for the Bitcoin and AI combination, Saylor did not go into detail about it in his tweet. However, other tech influencers mentioned similar prospects for the future earlier this year. Among them was former Meta and Facebook executive David Markus. He believes that Bitcoin may become a primary currency of AI agents in the near future.

    Related
    Here’s What’s Happening to Huge Bitcoin Sales Now, Samson Mow Unveils
    Tue, 07/09/2024 - 08:13
    Here’s What’s Happening to Huge Bitcoin Sales Now, Samson Mow Unveils
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin fails to surpass $59,400

    Over the last 24 hours, the largest global cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, demonstrated an impressive price surge as BTC gained 3.21%.

    However, the initial increase was higher, comprising 4.24%. Bitcoin first reached the $59,400 zone but was then pushed back down to the $58,790 level, where it is changing hands at the time of writing.

    Last week, Bitcoin experienced a large dip, falling by more than 15% and going slightly under the $54,000 level as it fell from $64,000, shedding $1,000. This week, the biggest BTC fall constituted roughly 6% between Sunday and Monday. Overall, the Bitcoin decline continues despite multiple attempts by bulls to push the BTC price back up.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Legendary Bitcoin Trader John Bollinger Shares Crucial Portfolio Tip
    Jul 10, 2024 - 8:40
    Legendary Bitcoin Trader John Bollinger Shares Crucial Portfolio Tip
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bitcoin Miners Are Capitulating, But There's Silver Lining
    Jul 10, 2024 - 8:36
    Bitcoin Miners Are Capitulating, But There's Silver Lining
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Cardano Makes Strides in Gaming Space with New Milestone
    Jul 10, 2024 - 8:36
    Cardano Makes Strides in Gaming Space with New Milestone
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Rise of Meme Poodles: A New Dog Trend in the Crypto Scene?
    Flipster Launches Trading Competitions with 150,000 USDT worth of prizes to Celebrate 1st Anniversary
    Phoenix Memecoin ($PHNX) Launches with Innovative Tokenomics and Community Focus
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Bitcoin Trader John Bollinger Shares Crucial Portfolio Tip
    Michael Saylor Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) AI Statement
    Bitcoin Miners Are Capitulating, But There's Silver Lining
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD