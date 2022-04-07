Metaverse Innovator The Kingdom Completes Private Sale with $3.6 Million Raised

The Kingdom, an open-world Metaverse project with multiple brand integrations and a vibrant community, has shared the details of its recent funding round and near-term plans.

Culture-led Metaverse The Kingdom raises $3.6 million from high-profile VCs

According to the official announcement shared by the team of The Kingdom, a novel multi-platform Metaverse project, its private funding round has been concluded successfully.

Image by The Kingdom

In total, the project raised $3,600,000. A clutch of highly reputable VCs, including the likes of Infinity Ventures Crypto, Alameda Research, Shima Capital, Newman Capital, Sweeper DAO, 3 Commas, Chiron Partners, SMG and Liquid Lab Ventures.

The Kingdom CSO Josh Kovac is sure that fresh funding will help his platform to smash through new impressive milestones in the sphere of NFTs, Metaverses, culture and digital art:

The Kingdom is going to be a first of its kind metaverse that really harnesses the power of cultural zeitgeist. Our vision is to create a social hub for all, we see users from all over contributing to the fabric of this world. Inspired by the never-ending hustle of Asian metropolises, Miraijuku is the first city to be unveiled and unlocked in The Kingdom. Users can collaborate and create with others, earn through P2E games or simply explore the city of the future. We want our users to have the freedom to decide how they want to experience The Kingdom and its endless opportunities.

NFT enthusiasts can join The Kingdom by having their avatars spawn in the Kingdom Capital. After entering, users can travel across futuristic cities and locations.

NFT integrations to be announced in Q2, 2022

Besides that, in The Kingdom, users can participate in games, quests and challenges as well as create and publish digital content in different forms.

Within The Kingdom Metaverse, people can also visit shops, user housing, public structures and go through various digital experiences.

In Q2, 2022, the first brands will be invited to The Kingdom Metaverse. They will be able to generate NFTs associated with labels and promo campaigns.

Now the platform is discussing possible integrations with different commercial and cultural institutions.