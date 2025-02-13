Meme Token Boom Reshapes Listing Strategies, Here's How

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The 2024 meme token surge has significantly altered cryptocurrency exchange listing dynamics, with some platforms embracing speed-to-market strategies, while others prioritize risk management and due diligence.

According to DWF Labs, the total market capitalization of meme tokens surged 500% in 2024, reaching $120 billion. The sheer volume of newly launched tokens was staggering, with 1.248 million meme tokens introduced on Pumpfun in November alone. This market growth has forced exchanges to rethink their listing strategies, creating a divide between aggressive first-mover platforms and conservative risk-averse exchanges.

MEXC dominates meme token listings, data says

A comprehensive analysis of 77 leading meme tokens across six major exchanges (Binance, OKX, Bybit, Bitget, MEXC, and Gate.io) highlights stark differences in listing policies.

MEXC leads the pack, listing 72 out of 77 trending meme tokens (93.5%), including 51 first-time launches and 7 exclusive listings.

Gate.io follows with 66 listings (85.7%).

In contrast, Binance and OKX adopted highly selective approaches, listing fewer than 20 tokens each, often waiting until market sentiment stabilized.

MEXC’s aggressive listing approach gives it a first-mover advantage, allowing traders early exposure to high-volatility assets. Meanwhile, larger exchanges like Binance and OKX scrutinize projects for long-term viability, typically avoiding meme token hype cycles.

The divergence in listing strategies reflects fundamental differences in risk appetite among exchanges. MEXC, for instance, reduced its listing decision time to just a few hours, leveraging automated market analytics to monitor:

Wallet address growth

Transaction volume spikes

Liquidity levels and market cap trends

This approach allowed tokens like PNUT (6,150% post-listing increase) and ACT (3,067% rally) to capitalize on early trading momentum. At the same time, traders should always be advised that past performance doesn’t guarantee future gains.

However, the rapid listing of speculative assets introduces risks, particularly for traders unfamiliar with highly volatile, low-liquidity markets. Larger exchanges avoid this exposure, focusing instead on tokens with established market traction.

Meme coin listings: Two approaches gain steam

As the meme coin sector continues evolving, exchanges must adapt listing strategies to balance speed and risk. First-mover exchanges like MEXC may continue to dominate high-volatility trading, while selective platforms like Binance and OKX will likely sustain long-term institutional credibility.

Regardless of approach, meme token speculation remains a major driver of exchange competition, reshaping how platforms onboard assets and engage retail investors in the fast-moving crypto market.