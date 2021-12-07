MATIC Surges 30% as Cryptocurrencies Recover from Market Sell-Off, Large Transactions on Rise

MATIC, Polygon blockchain's native crypto asset, has increased by 30% in the last 24 hours

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to CoinMarketCap data, MATIC, the native crypto asset of Polygon blockchain, is up 30% in the last 24 hours. As cryptocurrencies recover from the earlier market sell-off, on-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock notes that large transactions are on the rise.

IntoTheBlock detects those large transactions that serve as an indicator for whales, and potential institutional investment has risen by 50% for Polygon MATIC in the last 24 hours.

Large transactions have likewise increased for tokens such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Decentraland, leading to price increases. As indicated by IntoTheBlock, large transactions are $100,000 or more.

Large Transactions, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

After declining to lows of $1.62 during the Dec. 4 sell-off, MATIC has steadily climbed to reach highs of $2.44 today. Polygon (MATIC), a Layer 2 scaling solution, continues to benefit from Ethereum's skyrocketing network transaction fees.

As of press time, nearly all of the tokens in the top 100 have added value and are, therefore, trading in green. The total market capitalization has grown by 7.61% in the past 24 hours to reach $2.4 trillion as of press time.