MATIC Price Surges as Polygon Selected by Top Crypto Exchange as Strategic Partner

Fri, 10/14/2022 - 15:38
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
MATIC up 6% on Polygon's big strategic partnership announcement
MATIC Price Surges as Polygon Selected by Top Crypto Exchange as Strategic Partner
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Polygon Network has become a strategic partner of KuCoin Wallet. Details of the collaboration between the Layer 2 blockchain and the wallet of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges were revealed today in a press release. MATIC quotations were up 6% in one moment but later gave up some of the gains.

The main reason for choosing the Polygon ecosystem as the basis for KuCoin Wallet is the ability to reduce transaction fees and increase transaction processing speed. In addition, the head of KuCoin Wallet, among Polygon Network's advantages, notes the blockchain's attractiveness to the newest and most advanced developers, potentially enabling the wallet to integrate them into its infrastructure.

KuCoin aims to break into hot wallet market

KuCoin Wallet's integration of one of the most advanced and booming blockchains into its operation may be the wallet team's desire to gain its share of the hot wallet market. By working to improve its product with the help of such powerful partners, KuCoin first and foremost hopes to increase its wallet's user base.

The wallet trend is one of the few that has not yet happened on the crypto market. Wallets, especially noncustodial ones like Trust Wallet or MetaMask, will have to become new exchanges and, according to the same CZ, leader of Binance, become a guide for millions of newcomers to crypto and Web3 in the near future.

#Polygon (MATIC) News #Matic price prediction
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image XRP Ledger Goes Cross-Chain with This Release
10/14/2022 - 16:10
XRP Ledger Goes Cross-Chain with This Release
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Crypto Scam Victims File Arbitration Demand Against Coinbase
10/14/2022 - 16:00
Crypto Scam Victims File Arbitration Demand Against Coinbase
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Gains 1,000+ New Holders Within One Day, Reaching New ATH: Details
10/14/2022 - 15:48
SHIB Gains 1,000+ New Holders Within One Day, Reaching New ATH: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan