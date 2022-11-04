Original U.Today article

MATIC Price Analysis for November 4

Fri, 11/04/2022 - 15:08
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect further rise of MATIC?
The cryptocurrency market seems ready to grow, as most coins are in the green zone again.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

MATIC/USD

MATIC is one of the biggest gainers as the price has blasted by 22.54% over the last 24 hours.

MATIC/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, MATIC has bounced off from the recently formed resistance level at $1.1789. If the breakout does not happen until the end of the day, one can expect a correction to the support at $1.0976 tomorrow.

MATIC/USD chart by TradingView

MATIC has started realizing its accumulated energy on the more extensive chart. The bullish trend remains relevant until the rate is above $1.0545.

In this case, the more likely scenario is growth to the $1.20 zone. In addition, the rising volume confirms buyers' strength.

MATIC/BTCchart by TradingView

Analyzing the chart against BTC, MATIC has made a breakout of the resistance level at BTC 0.00004724 against the increased volume. Even though the bulls keep controlling the situation on the market, one should expect a slight correction so the altcoin can get more energy for a further upward move.

MATIC is trading at 1.1621 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

