BTC and ETH Price Analysis for November 3

Thu, 11/03/2022 - 12:43
Denys Serhiichuk
Has bearish market returned?
The cryptocurrency market is trading sideways after yesterday's FED decision to increase the interest rate by 0.75%.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 1.33% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) keeps falling after a false attempt to fix above the $21,000 mark. At the moment, one should pay attention to the zone around $20,000.

If bulls lose it, there are chances to see a return to the midterm bearish trend. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,123 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) could not withstand the fall of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 1.49%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) has lost the $1,550 mark, which means that bears have locally seized the initiative. If the daily candle closes near yesterday's low at $1,503, the fall may may lead to the $1,450 area within the next few days. In addition, the volume is declining, confirming bulls' weakness.

Ethereum is trading at $1,527 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

