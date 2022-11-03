BTC and ETH Price Analysis for November 3

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market is trading sideways after yesterday's FED decision to increase the interest rate by 0.75%.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 1.33% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) keeps falling after a false attempt to fix above the $21,000 mark. At the moment, one should pay attention to the zone around $20,000.

If bulls lose it, there are chances to see a return to the midterm bearish trend. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,123 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) could not withstand the fall of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 1.49%.

Ethereum (ETH) has lost the $1,550 mark, which means that bears have locally seized the initiative. If the daily candle closes near yesterday's low at $1,503, the fall may may lead to the $1,450 area within the next few days. In addition, the volume is declining, confirming bulls' weakness.

Ethereum is trading at $1,527 at press time.