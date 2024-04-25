Advertisement
    Massive XRP, DOGE and SOL Reserve Spotted on OKX

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    OKX's XRP, DOGE and SHIB balances uncovered
    Thu, 25/04/2024 - 14:16
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a bid to promote transparency and trust with its customers, popular cryptocurrency exchange OKX shared its Proof of Reserve (PoR) which showed massive holdings of XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL).

    XRP, DOGE and SOL Take the Spotlight

    According to the data shared by OKX, its XRP holdings come in at 327,872,491 units, a figure that far outstrips the 321,519,909 that belong to its users. This OKX balance and user balance reserve ratio comes in at 102%.

    A similar boost was seen for Dogecoin, the industry’s largest memecoin which marked a 101% reserve ratio. User's DOGE holdings come in at 4,225,024,214 units with actual Dogecoin held in OKX’s wallets coming in at 4,267,347,550.

    Despite the network strains experienced by Solana, OKX proved to its users that irrespective of the trend, it can redeem all their withdrawal requests. With a SOL reserve ratio of 104%, the exchange posted 5,297,256 SOL in its wallets to counterbalance its users’ 5,104,503 SOL.

    Being able to meet a user's withdrawal request is now a major yardstick to gain a customer base. Sharing reserve reports on occasion has become a norm for trading platforms that hope to forestall the FTX-like implosion that stemmed out of a lack of accountability.

    Beyond OKX, Binance Shows Leadership

    It is worth noting that Binance Exchange pioneered the release of the reserve assets, a tradition it still holds dearly to date. Just like OKX, Binance also reported on a very robust Dogecoin, XRP and Shiba Inu reserve when it released its Proof-of-Reserve (PoR) earlier this month.

    With the competition in the broader crypto ecosystem tightening across the board, communities are beginning to place a premium on these transparency reports. Potentially, regulators might also demand these reports as a key basis to guide the industry in the near future.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

