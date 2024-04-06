Advertisement
AD

    Here's How Much XRP, SHIB and DOGE Binance Currently Holds

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Binance updated reserve shows uptick in XRP, SHIB and DOGE balances
    Sat, 6/04/2024 - 13:28
    Here's How Much XRP, SHIB and DOGE Binance Currently Holds
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Binance exchange has released its current customer balance with over 3.13 billion in XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) worth 65.312 trillion units, and Dogecoin (DOGE) coming in at 14.779 billion net balance. These reserves represent 102.6%, 103.6% and 100.19%, respectively.

    Advertisement

    XRP, SHIB and DOGE performances against major cryptos

    The figures as outlined in the proof-of-reserves report show a marked difference in the holdings of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), with customer net balances of 568,788 BTC, 4.44 million ETH and 30.89 million SOL.

    Related
    Binance DOGE, SHIB and XRP Reserves Top 100%

    The customer net balance, however, is lesser in comparison with Binance’s, with a 2.60% difference for XRP, 3.5% in SHIB and 0.19% for DOGE. This slight difference gives leverage to Binance to guarantee its ability to manage liquidity and risk profile in an ever-volatile market.

    When compared with Binance holding in the month of February, only the SHIB standing remained unchanged, with XRP appreciating by approximately 1.6% and DOGE by less than 0.4% in value.

    Meanwhile, Binance users holding in XRP, SHIB and DOGE continue to dwarf their holdings in BTC, ETH and SOL. Despite these marked differences, Binance still has more liquidity than its users’. Analysts say it is a strategy to ensure sufficient liquidity by the exchange and maintain general market confidence.

    Stakeholders’ observations and future implications

    With new know-your-customer (KYC) measures set to commence on April 20, analysts are watching to see the effect this will have on the Binance exchange. The policy, which is meant to comply with regulatory requirements, will see unverified users without the required KYC locked off the exchange.

    Related
    Binance to Fully Restrict Sub-Accounts Without KYC

    Affected users will no longer have access to their sub-accounts that were created as part of the Binance Link program.

    #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Ancient Ethereum Whale With 12,566 ETH Makes Surprising Return: Details
    2024/04/06 13:24
    Ancient Ethereum Whale With 12,566 ETH Makes Surprising Return: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin ETFs See Massive $213 Million Inflows in Single Day
    2024/04/06 13:24
    Bitcoin ETFs See Massive $213 Million Inflows in Single Day
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    related image Shiba Inu's April Anomaly: Will SHIB Price Break This Trend?
    2024/04/06 13:24
    Shiba Inu's April Anomaly: Will SHIB Price Break This Trend?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: Find Out How to Make the Most of the Current Bull Run
    FuturesAI Launches Referral Program with Exclusive Deposit Bonus
    SimpleSwap Updated Its Loyalty Program With BTC Cashback
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Here's How Much XRP, SHIB and DOGE Binance Currently Holds
    Ancient Ethereum Whale With 12,566 ETH Makes Surprising Return: Details
    Bitcoin ETFs See Massive $213 Million Inflows in Single Day
    Show all