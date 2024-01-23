Advertisement
AD

Massive 200,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Dump Expected in 60 Days: Mt. Gox Update

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Mt. Gox's latest confirmation emails hint at significant Bitcoin release, sparking fear, uncertainty and doubt on crypto market
Tue, 23/01/2024 - 8:02
Massive 200,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Dump Expected in 60 Days: Mt. Gox Update
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Colin Wu, a prominent figure in the crypto journalism space, has reported that Mt. Gox recently initiated an email verification process for users, seeking confirmation of ownership for exchange address accounts designated as payment addresses for Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). 

Advertisement

This move follows December 2023 reports from creditors who confirmed receiving compensation in Japanese yen through their PayPal accounts, with the ongoing repayments scheduled to extend into 2024.

Related
Key Reason Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash

The central concern emerging from this development is the significant volume of Bitcoin that Mt. Gox is rumored to be releasing onto the market. While estimates vary, ranging from 142,000 BTC to 200,000 BTC, the lack of consensus among sources has prompted increased scrutiny within the crypto community. Market participants are particularly attentive as the countdown begins for a potential 200,000 BTC release within the next 60 days.

Complicating matters, Mt. Gox presently holds 143,000 BCH, intensifying speculation about the combined impact of the Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash release on market dynamics. With an additional 69 billion yen reportedly under the exchange's control, the situation has garnered attention for its potential to influence broader market sentiment.

Related
Jim Cramer: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Won't Find Footing

As the industry closely monitors this unfolding scenario, analysts and enthusiasts are awaiting further details and confirmation from Mt. Gox. The reserved anticipation within the community underscores the significance of this story, making it a focal point for careful observation in the weeks ahead.

#Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Cardano Outperforms Polkadot, Ethereum in Recent Development Activity
2024/01/23 08:11
Cardano Outperforms Polkadot, Ethereum in Recent Development Activity
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Pro-XRP Lawyer Slams SEC’s New Theory
2024/01/23 07:59
Pro-XRP Lawyer Slams SEC’s New Theory
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Key Reason Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash
2024/01/23 07:59
Key Reason Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

TEZRO – An App To Keep Your Crypto Assets Safe And Chat With Your Friends
Blocksquare Announces Major Listing Of Its Native Governance Token BST On BitMart
Exverse.io Integrates with Aethir's Infrastructure for Enhanced Gaming Accessibility
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Cardano Outperforms Polkadot, Ethereum in Recent Development Activity
Massive 200,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Dump Expected in 60 Days: Mt. Gox Update
Pro-XRP Lawyer Slams SEC’s New Theory
Show all