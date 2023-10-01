Major Exchange Experienced $116 Million in Outflow in Ethereum, Bitcoin and USDT

Sun, 10/01/2023 - 13:09
article image
Arman Shirinyan
KuCoin has reported significant outflow of assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT
Major Exchange Experienced $116 Million in Outflow in Ethereum, Bitcoin and USDT
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

KuCoin, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, recently released its latest asset reserve certificate dated Sept. 29. The report shows a noticeable decrease in user assets across Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether. Specifically, BTC assets dropped by 4% to 17,617.5, ETH assets decreased by 3% to 148,125, and USDT assets fell by 4% to 837 million, compared to the previous month's data.

According to DefiLlama, KuCoin has experienced a net outflow of approximately $118 million in the past month. This outflow is significant and warrants a closer look at the current market dynamics that could be influencing these movements.

Several factors could be contributing to this trend. First, the overall market has been experiencing a period of uncertainty and volatility, which often leads to investors moving their assets to perceived safer havens.

Second, the regulatory landscape is becoming increasingly complex, with more countries tightening their grip on cryptocurrency exchanges. This could have led to a loss of confidence among KuCoin users, prompting them to withdraw their assets.

Related
XRP Price Analysis for September 30

Another possibility is the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, which offer lucrative yield farming and staking opportunities. Investors might be reallocating their assets to these platforms in search of higher returns, thereby reducing their holdings on centralized exchanges like KuCoin.

It is also worth considering the impact of competition. With new exchanges and trading platforms entering the market, offering lower fees and additional features, users have more options than ever and may be exploring these alternatives.

#Ethereum #Bitcoin #KuCoin
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image $23,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction Changed by Analyst Benjamin Cowen
10/01/2023 - 12:27
$23,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction Changed by Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple's Schwartz Shares Party Photo With CEO Garlinghouse
10/01/2023 - 11:59
Ripple's Schwartz Shares Party Photo With CEO Garlinghouse
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Enormous $174 Million Worth of Tokens to Get Unlocked in October: SUI, IMX, APT
10/01/2023 - 11:23
Enormous $174 Million Worth of Tokens to Get Unlocked in October: SUI, IMX, APT
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan